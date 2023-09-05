EastEnders star joins Emmerdale for HUGE new storyline

An EastEnders star is making their way to Emmerdale.

EastEnders star Martha Cope is swapping the East End for the rural Dales as she joins Emmerdale for a dramatic new storyline.

Martha played Sandy Gibson, the mother of Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) and caused chaos in the Square.

A drug user and alcoholic, Sandy showed up to Walford in 2021 demanding money from her daughter to fuel her addiction.

Desperate to help her mum, Dotty found Sandy a rehab facility to help her recover, but despite her best efforts Sandy left on Christmas Day and dropped the bombshell that Dotty's uncle Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) was her father and not Nick Cotton (John Altman). However, this turned out to be a cruel lie.

Now, Martha is set to make her way to Emmerdale to "kick off a huge storyline" according to The Sun.

Martha Cope played Dotty Cotton's mum Sandy Gibson in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

A source allegedly told the publication: “Martha will appear later this year and kick off a huge storyline.

“She’s making a guest appearance but she has an unmatched soap pedigree so she’s bound to impress fans.”

Martha is reportedly set to play a villager's relative in Emmerdale and her arrival will be later this year.

Martha already made her Emmerdale debut back in 2013, playing police officer DC Morden who investigated a fire at Home Farm.

She also appeared in Coronation Street as Joanne, a date of Kevin Webster's (Micheal Le Vell) who he met on a singles' night and found it difficult to end things with her.

Sandy's daughter Dotty Cotton. (Image credit: BBC)

Her arrival could mean that she will be in the village for Super Soap Week where a major Emmerdale character may lose their life in a catastrophic clifftop car crash.

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) may be left fighting for her life as she's involved in a horror car crash that sees her vehicle plummet off a cliff in shocking scenes.

In images obtained by The Sun, Jessie Elland (Chloe), Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd) and Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle) were spotted filming the huge stunt on top of a cliff in Yorkshire.

In the pictures, a red-haired mannequin can be seen in the red car, which is hurtling towards the ground after going off the edge of a cliff.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.