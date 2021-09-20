'EastEnders' star Kellie Bright has revealed her baby son's name

EastEnders actress Kellie Bright has publicly revealed her new son's name, two months after he was born. She has confirmed that his name is Rudy Joy Stocker, and has also explained where the inspiration for where his name came from.

In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, she revealed: "Joy was my nana's name and I said that whether we had a boy or a girl, I would really like the middle name to be Joy as she meant such a lot to me.

"We weren't sold on Rudy until about a week before I had him, but it's been on my boys' list for a while and was definitely around when I had Gene," she continued.

"All the girls' names I really like, my husband didn't! If he'd been a girl he probably would have been Robyn Joy."

Kellie and her husband Paul Stocker now have three boys, as Rudy joins big brothers Freddie Stocker and Gene Harlyn Stocker. But the actress has said she doesn't want any more children as she now feels like her family is complete.

She told OK!: "I know it’s not for everyone and there’s millions of women my age thinking, “God I wouldn’t want to go back to that for anything.” But for me, I just never had that feeling of being done with having children. It’s a really special and unique thing and I wanted to have it again. I do feel very lucky I’ve got to experience it again. But now, 100%, I feel this is it and the family is complete."

Kellie is known for her role as Linda Carter on the BBC soap EastEnders, who she has been playing since 2013 opposite on-screen husband Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter. She also appeared on the 2015 season of Strictly Come Dancing where she made it all the way to the final with professional partner Kevin Clifton.

