‘EastEnders’ star Lorraine Stanley on why she'd LOVE to do ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ like Rose Ayling-Ellis

Lorraine Stanley would love to show off her moves on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

EastEnders actress Lorraine Stanley, who plays fan-favourite Karen Taylor, has revealed that she would love to join Strictly Come Dancing after seeing her co-star Rose Ayling-Ellis’ success.

“I’d love to do it - but I just wouldn’t want to be the Anne Widdecombe. I’ve got some moves, definitely, so I’d like to give it a go,” she revealed in an exclusive interview with OK!.

Lorraine joined EastEnders as Karen Taylor back in 2017 and has quickly become a much-loved character for viewers, with her protective yet fiery attitude as the matriarch of her large family.

Her character is also known for her unkempt dress sense and Lorraine went on to say that she’d embrace the “glitz and glamour” of it all and the intense training, which would be a big transformation from her soap alter ego.

Lorraine Stanley as Karen Taylor in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

“It’d get me fit and because I play Karen Taylor and she dresses very scruffily, I’d love the glitz and glamour. I’d get the spray tan going and the glitter on. I’d give it a good go and I’d have a good laugh!” she commented.

Lorraine highly praised her “really cool and very talented” cast mate Rose, who plays Frankie Lewis in the soap, after watching the viewers fall in love with her talent on the Strictly ballroom.

“I am a big fan of the show anyway and Rose is just absolutely brilliant.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis won the nation's hearts in 'Strictly Come Dancing'. (Image credit: BBC)

She also added, “Honestly, I’m in total awe of her, she’s done so well. She’s spreading the word for deaf people and anyone with disabilities that you can go and do whatever you want to do. It’s amazing.”

EastEnders airs tonight at 8:05pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.