EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo expecting twins with wife Sophia
By Grace Morris published
Former EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo has announced that he is expecting twins with his wife Sophia.
Former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo has made the exciting announcement that he is expecting twins with his wife Sophia Perry.
The couple revealed the news in an Instagram video that saw them setting off confetti cannons and in turn, giving away that they were expecting a boy and a girl as blue and pink confetti exploded in the air, followed by cheering.
The caption of the video read: “‘The lottery of life’, still a fair way to go but we feel VERY blessed. The boy's name will be JACK, and the girl's will be POT. 😂”
A post shared by Matt Diangelo (@mattdiangelo)
A photo posted by on
An array of EastEnders stars congratulated the couple in the Instagram comments, including Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell), James Bye (Martin Fowler), Danny Hatchard (Lee Carter), Jo Joyner (Tanya Branning) and Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale)
Matt played EastEnders villain Dean Wicks, who was the estranged son of long-standing character Shirley Carter (Linda Henry).
Dean was on and off our screens for years, making his debut on the Square in 2006 and then leaving two years later to start a new life in Australia.
Trouble resumed for the Walford residents when he returned six years later, where he committed a horrific catalogue of crimes and then left again in 2016.
The TV star has appeared in many shows over the years, including Ordinary Lies, Hustle, Death in Paradise and many more.
He also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and came second alongside his professional partner Flavia Cacace.
Matt and wedding planner Sophia tied the knot last year after six years of dating, with Sophia revealing their engagement on Instagram.
Sharing a snap of her eating a slice of pizza on the beach with her engagement ring on show, she captioned the happy picture: “I 💚 PIZZA... AND MY FIANCÉ @mattdiangelo • 🍕💍🍾”
A post shared by Sophia Perry (@sophiaperry)
A photo posted by on
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.