EastEnders tonight: One iconic character returns as another waves goodbye!
EastEnders is full of confrontations and farewells tonight!
*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Thursday, September 19) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*
EastEnders airs a return from an iconic character in today's episode. But sadly, it's only to help another Walford legend depart!
Jane Beale arrives in Albert Square to collect her son, Bobby, who's decided to move on - with a little nudge from Cindy, of course.
But in true EastEnders style, first there's not one, but two huge Beale showdowns - in The Queen Vic and at the side of Lucy's grave!
As the episode begins, Bobby tells his dad Ian that he's going to live in the Cotswolds with his mum.
Cindy, obviously, urges Ian to let Bobby go, but he's saddened to think of his son moving on.
And so, as a sad Freddie mopes at the Slaters' house, Ian storms in and throws money at him, wanting Freddie to leave so Bobby can stay.
The Slaters aren't impressed by the interruption, mind you, and Kat tells Ian to sling his hook!
Later Ian marches over to the pub where he tells a tearful Anna that he had trusted her to love Bobby.
"You stamped all over him like he was nothing," he says.
When Anna tries to explain how she got confused, Ian loses his temper.
"I lost Lucy," he says. "I lost Steven. I will not lose another child." And when Cindy tells him she knows how he's feeling, he's even more annoyed.
"You weren't there," he says, before breaking down in tears.
Blimey!
With emotions running high, Ian's upset again when he hears that Bobby's gone to Lucy's grave. He and Cindy follow him to the cemetery, where Bobby is telling his sister he doesn't deserve to be happy.
Ian tries to reassure Bobby that he's "sorted" everything and Bobby can stay in Walford. But it's Cindy's turn to lose it.
"You don't get to lay flowers on my daughter's grave and talk to her," she sobs. She forces Bobby's face close to the photograph of Lucy and tells him: "You murdered my daughter and I will never forgive you for the rest of your miserable life!"
But for once, Bobby fights back, telling Cindy some home truths.
"You didn't know Lucy," he says.
And Ian doesn't get away with it either. Bobby brings up how he disappeared for two years.
With the Beales having cleared the air, Bobby announces Jane is coming to get him. And soon she is in Albert Square, waiting for her son.
Bobby says an emotional goodbye to his family and to Anna, and then off he goes with Jane.
Will he return one day?
EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.
