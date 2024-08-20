EastEnders tonight: shock MURDER arrest for TWO Walford residents!

*This article contains spoilers for tonight's (Tuesday, August 20) episode of EastEnders on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

There's a shocking arrest in tonight's EastEnders when TWO Albert Square residents are accused of murder!

And despite The Six - and Linda Carter especially - still attracting suspicion after the events of Christmas Day - it's not them who the police want to speak to.

Instead, it's Reiss Colwell and his fiancée Sonia Fowler who are dragged away in handcuffs from their own engagement party at The Queen Vic.

Sonia's relieved to get good news at her scan (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, viewers know that Reiss is guilty. He smothered his wife Debbie with a pillow in order to get his mucky mitts on her money.

But the drinkers in The Vic are shocked when the police show up on the Square to question the newly engaged couple.

When the couple arrive back in Albert Square, Martin warns Reiss the police have been asking questions (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss is already on edge as the episode begins. He's agreed to Teddy Mitchell taking on the debt he owes Phil. And despite Sonia asking all sorts of questions, Reiss doesn't fess up that Teddy told him he needed a 'flexible' accountant to help with his business and that Reiss will be working for him now.

On top of that, it's the day of Sonia's pregnancy scan so she and Reiss are nervous as they set off to the hospital.

It's good news for the pair. In the scan they get to see their baby for the first time and hear the heartbeat, and they're overjoyed to know everyhing looks healthy.

Back in Albert Square, though, they bump into Martin, who asks to have a quiet word with Mr Colwell.

He tells Reiss that DI Xiang - the detective who investigated the arson at the cafe - has been sniffing round, asking questions about him and Debbie.

Murderer Reiss has a panic attack when he realises the police are on to him (Image credit: BBC)

Murderer Reiss tries to act cool, telling Martin it's just Debbie's parents who have been kicking up a fuss.

But once back in the house, he collapses with a panic attack, realising the net is closing in around him!

Nurse Sonia manages to calm him down, though Reiss lies AGAIN, and tells her he was just worried about their scan.

The pair head off to their engagement party at The Vic. But the festivities have just got started when who should arrive but DI Xiang, his partner, and two uniformed police officers.

DI Xiang's got a job to do! (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine's not impressed by the interruption and nor is Sonia who angrily tells the coppers that Debbie's parents are behind the accusations.

"Debbie was a very sick woman," she says. "Sick people die."

And that's when the detective announces they believe Debbie was murdered!

Shocked, Sonia says they can't take Reiss. But the detective says they're taking her too!

The horrified pair are slapped in handcuffs and taken away.

What's next for murderer Reiss and his unsuspecting fiancée, Sonia?!

EastEnders airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.