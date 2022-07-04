EastEnders welcomes Aaron Thiara to the cast as ruthless Ravi Gulati

Tonight's EastEnders welcomed Aaron Thiara to our screens as Ravi Gulati, the son of the Panesar’s family friend, Ranveer.

Ravi made his EastEnders debut today (Monday, July 4) as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) made an enemy in prison and asked fellow inmate Ravi for help.

It was soon revealed that Ravi has a connection to the Square as he asked Phil for information on Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol), but his intentions are still unknown.

Despite Ravi’s charming and charismatic exterior, he has a dark side where he is willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants with no fear of the consequences.

With his time in prison soon coming to an end, Ravi will reunite with his father to help with the business. However, some of the Panesars will not be pleased to see him.

Ruthless and unpredictable, Ravi’s arrival will cause a stir in the Square, but who will get caught in his dangerous crossfire when he returns later this summer?

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati. (Image credit: BBC)

Aaron is ecstatic to be joining the cast of the soap, saying: “My heart is filled with immense gratitude to be joining such an iconic show, working alongside a stellar cast and a remarkable production team. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. This is a wondrous opportunity to approach as an actor, and I can’t wait for people to meet Ravi on screen and witness his roller-coaster of a journey!”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “Ravi is captivating, cunning and dangerous, and can go from pleasant to menacing with very little warning – unlike Aaron who’s a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast. We’re all excited to see Aaron bring the character to life and there’s plenty of drama and shocking twists in store – wherever Ravi goes, trouble follows.”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.