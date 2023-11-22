EastEnders favourite joins Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special line up

Strictly Come Dancing unveils the first three celebrity contestants for the Christmas special.

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the first three celebrity contestants taking part in this year's dazzling Christmas special — and an EastEnders favourite is amongst the line-up!

The ballroom will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland for an all-star Christmas special that promises to dazzle audiences with a magical blend of dance, glitter, and festive cheer as six brand-new celebrity contestants take to the floor in a bid to be crowned Christmas Champion 2023.

Each of the six couples will perform a festive routine in a bid to win over the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience.

The first three contestants have now been announced, but who will be crowned the Christmas star of the evening, and lift the Christmas trophy?

Dan Snow was the first celebrity contestant announced for the line-up. (Image credit: BBC)

Broadcaster Dan Snow was announced as the first celebrity in the Strictly Christmas line-up and he will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan is a history broadcaster, best-selling author and entrepreneur. After 15 years working for the BBC, he founded History Hit in 2016, a digital history broadcaster and publisher. His podcast Dan Snow’s History Hit has won multiple awards and is listened to millions of times a month. Dan was part of the expedition to find Shackleton’s Endurance shipwreck in Antarctica in 2022 and is always on the hunt for new historical discoveries.

Dan said of taking part: “I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!”

Sally Nugent is the second celebrity taking part in the competition. (Image credit: BBC)

Sally Nugent was the second Christmas celebrity to be revealed and she will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima.

Sally presents BBC Breakfast on BBC One and she has covered some of the biggest news and sport stories of the last 20 years. Recently she is best known for working with former sports stars who have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Sally commented: "I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I'm hoping the judges will be kind — and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night.”

Jamie Borthwick was revealed to be the third celebrity hoping to win the Christmas trophy. (Image credit: BBC)

Soap star Jamie Borthwick was revealed as the third Christmas celebrity showing off his fancy footwork and he will be paired with Nancy Xu.

Jamie is best known for his award-winning role as Jay Brown in EastEnders, which he has played for over 17 years.

Jamie said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years' Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer… get me on that dancefloor!”

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.