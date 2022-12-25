Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals hilarious blunder while filming proposal scene

Call the Midwife favorite Helen George has shared an amusing behind-the-scenes secret as they filmed Trixie Franklin and Matthew Aylward's (Ollie Rix) Christmas proposal scene.

Although it may have looked beautiful in the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas special — it was a different story in real life as the cast and crew faced a few comical hiccups when they attempted to film the beautiful engagement.

Talking to What to Watch, Helen George, who plays Trixie Franklin revealed the hilarious blunder they encountered while filming the scene in scorching temperatures — which included some rather tipsy people shouting at them!

She said: "It was really lovely and we were filming on Albert Bridge, and the council said, 'Oh, yes, we will leave the lights on all night for you, you can film all night.' It was a night shoot and at five to 10 after we had done one take the lights went out and then they were just on hold to the council for the rest of the night trying to get the lights on again!

Helen enjoyed filming the Christmas special despite its funny setbacks. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions)

"So the Director of Photography lit it beautifully and managed to work around it. But it was a bank holiday and it was really hot and there were loads of pubs around, so everyone was absolutely wasted watching this filming going, 'What are you doing?!', screaming at us. And we were trying to be really in the moment, with all these drunk guys shouting at Olly. It was fun!"

Helen teased that you may even be able to hear some of them in the background of the scene.

"It was very gorgeous to film and will look brilliant but we were filming on a Bank Holiday Monday when lots of pubs were open late and lots of loud people were outside the pub shouting obscenities at us; if you listen hard enough you might hear them."

Call the Midwife season 12 starts on New Year's Day at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.