Emilia Fox overjoyed by Silent Witness fans 'amazing' reaction to Jack's proposal
Silent Witness legend says it was 'wonderful' viewers enjoyed Nikki and Jack getting engaged
Emilia Fox has expressed her delight at how Silent Witness fans reacted to Jack Hodgson's marriage proposal to her character, Dr Nikki Alexander.
In the final moments of the last series, Jack presented Nikki with a ring and said: "I can't imagine a day without you, I can't. Will you marry me, Nikki?" She kissed him and replied: "Yes!". Now the story will pick up in Silent Witness season 28, which starts on BBC One on Monday, and fans will be hoping nothing stops the pair from getting married.
Talking about the thrilled fan response to the couple finally getting engaged, Emilia said: "The reaction of fans to the proposal at the end of the last series was amazing. It's the best, most wonderful feeling when the audience really like something and feel that they've got what they wanted.
"The relationship between Jack and Nikki has been running over such a long period of time, and the expectation has been so great about what would or wouldn't happen, that we wanted that to be rewarded in the way that the proposal took place. There was a surprise element to it, but it reflected into what they do as well.
"The proposal had all of that. David played it so beautifully. And so, it really felt like there was the thrill of that surprise and that Jack had really thought about it and cared about it. There’s a real responsibility to get it right.”
Emilia went on to tease the opening two-part story of the new series, which will see Nikki and Jack (David Caves) investigate when an unidentified elderly woman is found dead in a cave. "The first story is about the vulnerability of older people being taken advantage of. It's also about older people who have owned homes for a long time, and then, from the other end of the spectrum, younger people who are finding it hard to get to own a house, and the friction that creates between those generations.
"It's that division which creates the vulnerability and the potential for people to be taken advantage of. Something that I love about this show is that it shines lights on all elements of society. The writer of this story, Tim Prager, is brilliant as always finding those stories which are very, very topical and give the drama a meaning outside of the show, because they resonate through life.”
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The new series sees Maggie Steed (Paddington 2, Rivals) and Francesca Mills (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Worzel Gummidge) joining the team as boss Harriet Maven and new recruit Kit Brooks.
"Maggie and Fran coming on has been brilliant. They have both got such sparky energy and provide a real sense of fun,” says Emilia.
Silent Witness season 28 will begin on BBC One on Monday, January 6 at 9 pm.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.