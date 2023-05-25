Emily Blunt calls Oppenheimer 'an overwhelming experience'

The Oppenheimer cast has shared their feelings about Christopher Nolan's upcoming film; with Emily Blunt branding it a "big event movie".

Based on Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin's book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, it revolves around the titular physicist and his role in The Manhattan Project, the seismic undertaking that led to the development of the first nuclear weapons.

In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, the stars shared their reactions about what makes Oppenheimer fit in with the rest of Christopher Nolan's filmography.

Emily Blunt — who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer's partner Kitty in the film — declared: "I just wouldn't call this movie a biopic. This is a pulse-racing thriller — a big event movie. It's an overwhelming experience. I felt like my bones would shatter watching it."

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy added: "There are elements of thriller in it, and it has that epic quality. You can never, ever predict what way a Christopher Nolan film is going to go. And he does it again on this, but I think on such a huge canvas, and with these huge themes.

"It's mind-blowing. Everyone in it is astonishing, and he's done something truly special."

Die Hart's Josh Hartnett (who plays Oppenheimer's colleague, Ernest Lawrence) also highlighted how different the film feels from other biographical dramas. He added: "It's obviously not going to be a straight biographical piece in the way that we've seen any other biographical movie being made".

Christopher Nolan has assembled a truly all-star cast for his latest feature. In addition to the above stars, you can expect to see Matt Damon (Air), Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile), Alden Ehrenreich (Cocaine Bear), Casey Affleck (Interstellar), Dane DeHaan (The Staircase), Rami Malek (No Time To Die), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) and many, many more.

Oppenheimer hits theaters on Friday, July 21, 2023, sharing the release day with Greta Gerwig's Barbie.