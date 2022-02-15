'Emmerdale' — Alison Hammond leaves viewers in hysterics after comparing killer Meena to Cheryl Cole

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond had viewers in stitches after pointing out that Emmerdale killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) looks a lot like pop singer Cheryl Cole.

The comparison was made during a segment where soap expert Sharon Marshall joined Alison and her co-host Dermot O’Leary on the daytime program to discuss what was going on in the Dales.

They showed a picture of Meena dressed in a chauffeur's uniform, complete with a hat, which immediately caused Alison to make the comparison between this outfit and the one Cheryl wears when performing her hit Fight for this Love.

Sharon found the comparison between Cheryl and Meena hilarious. (Image credit: ITV)

Alison exclaimed: "Ooh, it's Cheryl Cole! It does look like Cheryl Cole."

To which Sharon replied: "That's all I'm going to be able to think of tonight. It's pretty much, 'you've got to fight for your life'."

Other fans have been talking about this on Twitter too, with one writing: "Why does Meena look like she is about to join Cheryl Cole on Fight For This Love."

Why does Meena look like she is about to join Cheryl Cole on Fight For This Love. #Meena #Emmerdale

And another viewer wrote: "I choked on my coffee when Meena and Cheryl photos came on. I'm gonna think of Fight for this Love watching Emmerdale tonight"

While a third said: "Meena was proper giving Cheryl vibes in that chauffeur outfit"

It's all kicking off in the Dales, with Valentine's Day taking a dark turn for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) who has just married Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Dawn and Billy tied the knot in last night's 'Emmerdale'. (Image credit: ITV)

In shocking scenes in last night's episode (Monday, Feb. 14), we saw Meena kidnapping Dawn in a limo after the bride mistook it for a 'big surprise' that Billy had alluded to, but now she's got herself into a very dangerous situation.

But Billy's in trouble too, as upcoming scenes will see Meena tormenting both the newlyweds with a gun, leaving their lives at risk. But will they be walking out of this situation unharmed, and will Meena finally be caught?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays