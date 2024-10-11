Emmerdale and Coronation Street in biggest scheduling shake-up in ITV history
The way you watch Emmerdale and Coronation Street is about to change.
In a huge scheduling shake-up, you will now be able to watch Emmerdale and Coronation Street online ahead of their ITV1 transmission.
From Monday, October 14, the latest episodes of both soaps will land on ITVX at 7 am, ahead of their broadcast on ITV1 that evening as part of ITV’s strategy to offer viewers the ultimate choice in how they watch their favourite shows.
In a similar way to how EastEnders lands on BBC iPlayer each morning at 6am ahead of its evening transmission, ITV's two soaps will follow a similar format which has never been done before on ITVX aside from exceptional circumstances like when major sporting events are airing on TV that evening.
But that's not all, the new 7am ‘soap drop’ also coincides with the launch of a new soap destination on ITVX, with a treasure trove of content. The new soap page on ITVX will include dedicated rails for Classic Coronation Street and Classic Emmerdale, as well as a rail of 'Greatest Episodes' and a 'Stars of the Soaps' collection too, with dramas like Tina and Bobby (starring Michelle Keegan), Maryland (starring Suranne Jones) and The Long Shadow (starring Katherine Kelly).
The top picks rail in the soap destination page will also include Nolly, the biopic by Russell T Davies of the soap queen Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter as the star of ITV’s iconic daytime soap Crossroads. Viewers can also stream memorable episodes of Crossroads, too.
The move follows soap viewing growing significantly on ITVX in 2024, with both Emmerdale and Coronation Street up around 30%. Speaking of the new ITVX launch, Iain MacLeod, Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV said: “This is great news for soap fans!
"Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives. And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school!
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
"As a soap nerd, I should also say that the new soap page is an absolute treat. It’s a one-stop shop for fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and it will now be so easy to enjoy your favourite shows, and delve into their illustrious histories and beyond.”
Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 at 8pm and Emmerdale airs Monday - Friday on ITV1 at 7.30. Both soaps will be available at 7am on ITVX from Monday.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.