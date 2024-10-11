Emmerdale and Coronation Street in biggest scheduling shake-up in ITV history

In a huge scheduling shake-up, you will now be able to watch Emmerdale and Coronation Street online ahead of their ITV1 transmission.

From Monday, October 14, the latest episodes of both soaps will land on ITVX at 7 am, ahead of their broadcast on ITV1 that evening as part of ITV’s strategy to offer viewers the ultimate choice in how they watch their favourite shows.

In a similar way to how EastEnders lands on BBC iPlayer each morning at 6am ahead of its evening transmission, ITV's two soaps will follow a similar format which has never been done before on ITVX aside from exceptional circumstances like when major sporting events are airing on TV that evening.

But that's not all, the new 7am ‘soap drop’ also coincides with the launch of a new soap destination on ITVX, with a treasure trove of content. The new soap page on ITVX will include dedicated rails for Classic Coronation Street and Classic Emmerdale, as well as a rail of 'Greatest Episodes' and a 'Stars of the Soaps' collection too, with dramas like Tina and Bobby (starring Michelle Keegan), Maryland (starring Suranne Jones) and The Long Shadow (starring Katherine Kelly).

The top picks rail in the soap destination page will also include Nolly, the biopic by Russell T Davies of the soap queen Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter as the star of ITV’s iconic daytime soap Crossroads. Viewers can also stream memorable episodes of Crossroads, too.

Coronation Street will now be available on ITVX from 7am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. (Image credit: ITV)

The move follows soap viewing growing significantly on ITVX in 2024, with both Emmerdale and Coronation Street up around 30%. Speaking of the new ITVX launch, Iain MacLeod, Executive Producer for Continuing Drama at ITV said: “This is great news for soap fans!

"Having the ability to catch your favourite show at a time that suits you fits perfectly with people’s busy days and flexible lives. And who doesn’t love the idea of watching the latest Dingle drama in the Dales or calamity on the Cobbles on the tram to work, or over a brew after dropping the kids at school!

"As a soap nerd, I should also say that the new soap page is an absolute treat. It’s a one-stop shop for fans of Coronation Street and Emmerdale and it will now be so easy to enjoy your favourite shows, and delve into their illustrious histories and beyond.”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 at 8pm and Emmerdale airs Monday - Friday on ITV1 at 7.30. Both soaps will be available at 7am on ITVX from Monday.