Emmerdale casts Waterloo Road star as new villain for Samson Dingle's exit story

Could this be bad news for Samson Dingle in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale is set to introduce a troublesome new villain who could be a part of Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) exit story.

The soap has signed up Waterloo Road star Osian Morgan, who will play a new friend of Samson's that arouses suspicion from his dad Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and step-mum Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick).

Osian is best known for playing villain Myles Massey in Waterloo Road, who committed an arson attack and set fire to the school.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “He’s coming in as a new pal who turns Samson Dingle’s head. They become firm friends and start to plan a big trip around Europe but this new lad puts the backs up of Lydia and Sam.

“He’s set to cause chaos in the Dales.”

Samson makes a suspicious new pal. (Image credit: ITV)

This news comes after it was revealed that Samson would reportedly be killed off after 15 years.

The 20-year-old actor has played the role since he was five years old, but his time on the soap will sadly come to an end, according to The Sun.

A source revealed to the publication: “Sam had a meeting with bosses earlier this month where they broke the news. He has been left devastated. He’s grown up with his on-screen Dingle clan and they are all very protective of him. Some of the cast even went to talk to bosses about their decision."

The source added: “As news of his axing swept through the building there were quite a lot of angry Dingles. The fact that they are planning on killing him off means there’ll be no way back for him either. He’s absolutely gutted.”

His fellow soap co-stars have been rallying around to support him, including his on-screen dad James Hooton, who plays Sam Dingle.

Samson has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines over the years, including becoming a teen dad after a one-night stand with Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and refusing to have anything to do with his baby daughter Esther.

Is Samson set to meet a deadly demise at the hands of his mysterious friend?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.