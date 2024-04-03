Emmerdale confirms devastating future for MAJOR character after sudden exit

Emmerdale has confirmed David Metcalfe's (Matthew Wolfenden) devastating future in the village as last night's episode (Tuesday, April 2) revealed that he has left his home for good after his sudden exit last year.

The shopkeeper left the village after 17 years following the heartbreaking discovery that his stepson Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) had been secretly dating his ex-girlfriend Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

David was completely crushed by the revelation as he had been holding out hope that he might reunite with Victoria, unaware of her secret romance with his stepson Jacob.

A reeling David was then hit with another blow as his dad Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) told him about his Parkinson's diagnosis.

David spiralled following the betrayal and harshly lashed out at Jacob and Victoria. But despite their apologies, he couldn't forgive them and Pollard encouraged him to go to London to see daughter Amba and ex Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade).

David Metcalfe left the village after making a heartbreaking discovery. (Image credit: ITV)

He decided to bid an emotional goodbye to his loved ones and left the village without fixing his relationship with Jacob.

At the time, David promised he would return to support his dad through his Parkinson's diagnosis. However, Pollard received the heartbreaking news that David has left the village permanently and won't be coming back.

Last night, Pollard gathered Jacob and his mum Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) in the shop to tell them the bad news.

A solemn Pollard told Jacob that his dad had rang, but Jacob quickly interrupted him.

Jacob said: “Look, I know what you’re going to say, but you don’t need to look so worried. This is great actually because I can apologise properly. I can make everything better, I can tell him how much I’ve missed him.”

Pollard grew even more upset and snapped at Jacob, before dropping the bombshell that David was not coming back and has decided to stay with Priya forever.

Jacob Gallagher was in a secret relationship with his dad's ex Victoria Sugden. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Leyla confronted Jacob and blamed him for everything.

A guilty Jacob told her: “I’ll ring dad and ask him to reconsider. I’ll remind him that he promised grandad that he’d be back.”

“Jacob if there was any way that David was going to change his mind, that wouldn’t be there,” Leyla said pointing to the for sale sign on David’s cottage.

“He’s clearly decided to start a new life somewhere where there’s no bad memories. Hope you and Victoria will be very happy living together," she added.

Jacob was stunned by Leyla's words as she revealed that she wanted to find a place by herself and that he had made his choice.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.