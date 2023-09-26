Emmerdale fans BAFFLED as baby Reuben VANISHES

Emmerdale fans were confused as baby Reuben was nowhere to be seen after Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) made a shocking revelation during last night's episode (Monday, September 25).

As Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) got ready for work, his girlfriend Chloe was feeling unwell and decided to go back to bed.

Later on, an anxious Chloe told her stunned sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) that she could be pregnant again, just six months after welcoming her son Reuben with Mack.

Amy encouraged Chloe to get a pregnancy test and the young mum was terrified to tell Mack the news in case he didn't take it well.

Back at home, Chloe panicked when Mack caught her ordering a pregnancy test on her phone.

Mackenzie Boyd was stunned to hear that his girlfriend Chloe Harris could be pregnant again. (Image credit: ITV)

Mack was speechless at the thought that Chloe could be expecting again as she revealed that she was experiencing similar symptoms to when she was pregnant with Reuben.

What came next was a pleasant surprise for Chloe, as a delighted Mack was over the moon to hear that another little one could be on the way.

He shared his excitement that he could experience everything that he missed out on with Reuben and make up for his mistakes.

Chloe was floored by his reaction and even more so when Mack proposed to her, despite him still being married to Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Chloe excitedly accepted his proposal, but despite the happy scenes, fans were distracted by the fact that their son Reuben had gone missing.

Chloe fell pregnant with Reuben last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Reuben did not appear at all during the couple's pregnancy news, which seemed strange as he is a major part of their growing family unit and is the reason why Chloe and Mack rekindled their relationship in the first place.

Fans were quick to share their confusion over Reuben's mysterious disappearance...

Wheres Reuben gone, is he invisible now #EmmerdaleSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Who looks after Reuben when Glowy goes back to bed? #emmerdaleSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Glowy in the shop, Mac at the chippy (where is the chippy?) Where was the baby? #emmerdaleSeptember 22, 2023 See more

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.