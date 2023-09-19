Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris drops a BABY BOMBSHELL

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris reveals some shocking baby news in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After falling pregnant with Mackenzie Boyd's baby last year, Chloe has had her hands full with caring for her new baby Reuben and being involved in a complicated love triangle with Mack's ex-wife Charity Dingle.

When Charity discovered that Mack was the father of Chloe's baby, the pair's marriage broke down and Mack decided to reunite with Chloe so they could raise their son together.

However, love rat Mack soon gave into temptation when he slept with Charity the night before Reuben's christening and nearly got back with his ex-wife, until he changed his mind.

Mackenzie Boyd cheated on Chloe with his ex Charity Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

While the affair is being kept a tight-lipped secret, there's set to be another huge twist to Chloe and Mack's relationship when an anxious Chloe tells her stunned sister Amy Wyatt that she thinks she's pregnant again.

When Mack catches Chloe ordering a pregnancy test on her phone, he's speechless to think she is expecting again. After she goes over her pregnancy evidence, Mack is over the moon and he proposes to an astonished Chloe, who excitedly accepts.

Are Chloe and Mack about to become parents again?

An overjoyed Mack proposes to Chloe and she says yes! (Image credit: ITV)

With barmaid Gail Loman having secret phone calls away from her boyfriend Ryan Stocks, it was obvious that she was hiding something.

Now that Gail's heavy secret is exposed, how will she and Ryan move forward?

How will Gail Loman and her boyfriend Ryan Stocks progress after her huge secret? (Image credit: ITV)

