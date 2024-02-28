Emmerdale fans baffled by Mack's miraculous recovery

Emmerdale fans were confused by Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) speedy recovery after being stabbed by Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) during last night's episode (Tuesday, February 27).

Charity has been struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after accidentally killing gangster Damon "Harry" Harris to save her husband Mack's life.

Since the terrifying ordeal, Charity has been haunted by Harry, who is constantly tormenting her over what she did. The nightmares have led to her having sleepless nights and suffering with paranoia.

However, a traumatised Charity officially lost control when she stabbed Mack in a panic during a nightmare. He was rushed to hospital and Charity was arrested, but she was released from custody pending further investigations after spending a night in a cell.

While Mack was recovering in hospital, Charity couldn't bear to be around her family who were trying to support her and shut them all out of her house.

Charity Dingle locked herself in the house. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity's son Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) and granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) rushed to see her, worried that she spent the night alone after being released.

Meanwhile, Mack was in hospital and defended his wife's actions to his sister Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb), knowing that Charity didn't mean to harm him.

Mack was concerned about Charity's wellbeing and when he heard that she had locked herself in the house, he tried to discharge himself and be by her side. However, Moira insisted that he stay and recover in hospital.

Back in the village, Sarah attempted to enter her locked home by kicking down the front door and a rattled Charity demanded them to leave.

As Charity locked herself in the house once again, she was stunned to find Mack had let himself in through the back door and made it clear that he wanted to reconcile.

Mack tried to support a struggling Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity ordered him to leave as she was terrified she would hurt him again, but he refused. He reassured her that he wasn't angry with her and that there was nothing to be afraid of. Charity insisted that he get away from her and ran upstairs.

Exhausted, she begged Mack to go back to hospital and get better, but he told her that he was worried about her and wasn't scared of her.

"I'm scared of me. And if you're here, I won't be able to sleep or think or do anything, do you not get that? How terrified I'll be about what I might do to you, or anyone near to me," Charity said.

But as Mack tried to reason with her that it wasn't her fault, she broke down in tears remembering what happened and Mack told her that she needed help.

Charity demanded he leave again, but he wouldn't budge until she threatened to leave herself and go somewhere he couldn't find her. Realising that he couldn't get through to her, he left.

However, fans were puzzled at how Mack made a miraculous recovery within a few hours after being in intensive care at hospital...

So Makenzie can hardly move in hospital bed , struggling to sit up or anything!!! Few minutes later leaves hospital and arrives back at home 🥴🥴🥴#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Ag5unA9KFfFebruary 27, 2024 See more

The hospital must perform miracles, first Cain recovers from a brain injury in one day now Mack walks out after a few days after a stabbing, he was in intensive care only yesterday. 🤷 #emmerdaleFebruary 27, 2024 See more

How is he ramdomly out of hospital when he could barely move and Moira told him to stay? Would have been better if he was an hallucination #EmmerdaleFebruary 27, 2024 See more

Seriously!? If only all stabbing victims could go to the Emmerdale hospital there'd be a lot of Happy families around. FGS writers, make it realistic 😠 #EmmerdaleFebruary 27, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.