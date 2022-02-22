'Emmerdale' fans CHEER as Liam finds the evidence to put Meena away for good

'Emmerdale' doctor Liam turned detective — only to make a shock discovery.

'Emmerdale' favourite Liam made a shocking discovery yesterday. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans have been left thrilled as Liam and Leyla finally unearthed Meena's box of killer mementos after weeks of it being buried in the village allotments. 

As Liam and Cain rekindled their bromance and turned things over with a spot of gardening in Liam’s beloved allotment, little did they realise they were about to uncover the proof they needed to link Meena to the spate of tragic murders that had been happening around the village. 

At the start of last night's episode (Monday, Feb. 21), we were led to believe that Liam had slipped back into his post Leanna slump – looking all glum, questioning his actions after pushing Meena over the bridge.

Liam and Cain had a heart to heart in the allotments last night.  (Image credit: ITV)

However, it was down to Cain to show his softer side, for the second time in a week and persuade Liam not confess all to the police, and stay quiet about what really happened that fateful day on the bridge with his daughter's killer. 

Fans enjoyed seeing Liam and Cain's bromance rekindled and took to Twitter to share how much they enjoyed the characters' scene together...

After a heart-to-heart with Cain, Liam was pleased to see a just-released-from-hospital Leyla, who tracked her husband down at the allotments and within moments spotted what she thought was a time capsule hiding in the dirt. 

But instead of some Blue Peter style out-of-date items, the pair were shocked to find the box was full of tragic mementos, which fans know are Meena’s keepsakes from her killing spree. 

Leyla and Liam finally got the proof they need to link Meena to her crimes.  (Image credit: ITV)

Fans were thrilled that the box had finally been found...

But was it too soon to celebrate Meena's comeuppance? A number of supersleuth superfans spotted a potential twist...

It wasn’t just Liam and Cain that did the soul searching last night. A number of the villagers reflected on the events of the last week. 

Mandeep in particular was in a deep and meaningful mode as she confessed to Charles that she previously thought her sister had a hole where her heart should be and that's where evil entered in... well, that’s what being tied up and slowly poisoned to death will do you! 

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now. 

Daniel Judd
Daniel Judd

Daniel Judd has worked for the BBC and ITV on TV websites as diverse as Comic Relief, EastEnders, and Strictly Come Dancing. He loves old programmes with a murder or a spaceship in them (or sometimes both).

 

Career highlights include: covering the filming of the first series of the Doctor Who revival in a freezing Cardiff Bay, stepping onto a rainy Albert Square for the first time, and hearing his team had won an International award while a bit chilly up a mountain near Snowdon.

 

He's also helped solve a problem like Maria and found Jesus, Joseph, and a Nancy.