'Emmerdale' fans CHEER as Liam finds the evidence to put Meena away for good

Emmerdale fans have been left thrilled as Liam and Leyla finally unearthed Meena's box of killer mementos after weeks of it being buried in the village allotments.

As Liam and Cain rekindled their bromance and turned things over with a spot of gardening in Liam’s beloved allotment, little did they realise they were about to uncover the proof they needed to link Meena to the spate of tragic murders that had been happening around the village.

At the start of last night's episode (Monday, Feb. 21), we were led to believe that Liam had slipped back into his post Leanna slump – looking all glum, questioning his actions after pushing Meena over the bridge.

Liam and Cain had a heart to heart in the allotments last night. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it was down to Cain to show his softer side, for the second time in a week and persuade Liam not confess all to the police, and stay quiet about what really happened that fateful day on the bridge with his daughter's killer.

Fans enjoyed seeing Liam and Cain's bromance rekindled and took to Twitter to share how much they enjoyed the characters' scene together...

Can we take a moment to appreciate Cain and Liam's friendship ❤️#Emmerdale @itv @itvhub @wearestv pic.twitter.com/AB8FdEFsqmFebruary 21, 2022 See more

This is my favourite relationship in Emmerdale. Proper blokey friendship with a little bit of hero worship on Liam's side and a begrudging caring side to Cain. Just beautifully written and acted.February 22, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale Liam to Cain: What’s the worst thing you’ve ever done?Cain: it’s a toss-up between killing that dog and sleeping with my daughter’s girlfriend. Oh and all those kidnappings. Maybe sleeping with teen Amy? pic.twitter.com/Lmkk4xB8NmFebruary 22, 2022 See more

After a heart-to-heart with Cain, Liam was pleased to see a just-released-from-hospital Leyla, who tracked her husband down at the allotments and within moments spotted what she thought was a time capsule hiding in the dirt.

But instead of some Blue Peter style out-of-date items, the pair were shocked to find the box was full of tragic mementos, which fans know are Meena’s keepsakes from her killing spree.

Leyla and Liam finally got the proof they need to link Meena to her crimes. (Image credit: ITV)

Fans were thrilled that the box had finally been found...

Thank goodness they've finally found that damn box! There's evidence of Andrea's death too with the bracelet and the dog collar or something. Is the video in there too that Ben had? Didn't see what happened to that. Loving Cain and Liams friendship.February 22, 2022 See more

Oh FINALLY! Now please make it stick, because Liam’s not the only one who needs to move on with his life 🙄 #emmerdaleFebruary 21, 2022 See more

So Leyla gets out of hospital walks straight into the allotment and BOOM! she finds the trophy box… you couldn’t make the 💩 up! #emmerdaleFebruary 21, 2022 See more

But was it too soon to celebrate Meena's comeuppance? A number of supersleuth superfans spotted a potential twist...

It's got your fingerprints all over it Liam. You're goin darn!! #emmerdaleFebruary 21, 2022 See more

It wasn’t just Liam and Cain that did the soul searching last night. A number of the villagers reflected on the events of the last week.

Mandeep in particular was in a deep and meaningful mode as she confessed to Charles that she previously thought her sister had a hole where her heart should be and that's where evil entered in... well, that’s what being tied up and slowly poisoned to death will do you!

