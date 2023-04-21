Emmerdale fans demand ‘hero’ character gets bigger role — and a new romance!
Viewers of Emmerdale want to see more of this one guy after the latest episode.
Mack and Charity's wedding saw chaos on Thursday night's episode of Emmerdale, with the bride and groom banged up in Hotten police station while the villagers waited anxiously at the church.
Mack and Charity ended up behind bars after being caught by PC Swirling at the side of the road romping in an A-Team-style van, which Moira had hired as a wedding present.
After the van turned out to be dodgy, Swirling insisted on taking the pair into custody on the eve of their wedding, and it looked like the local bobby was set to be the villain of the piece.
True to form, at the station Charity was quick to mouth off, so all seemed further lost when the boss of the nick refused to release her and Mack — even when evidence arrived that the van was clean.
However, after Swirling had a chat with Moira, he decided to stick his neck out for the happy couple. And after pulling a few strings to get them released, he used the van to speed the pair to the wedding!
It turned out Swirling’s motives in helping Charity and Mack weren’t entirely selfless – while he admitted he was a ‘romantic’, he also revealed that he’s a big A-Team fan and was desperate to drive the van! But fans soon branded him a ‘hero’ for saving the day.
In fact, many viewers reckoned that after almost 20 years on the show, it was time actor Andy Moore, who plays Mike Swirling, got a bigger role.
“Please give Swirling a house in the village and proper storylines. He's earned it,” said one viewer.
While another added, “Is PC Swirling about to become a full-time character and move into the village with his family? It worked for Liam!” referring to local Doctor Liam Cavanagh, who made regular small appearances before becoming a full-time cast member.
Please give Swirling a house in the Village and proper storylines. He's earned it. For all the love he gets on here at the very least! #emmerdaleApril 20, 2023
Hoping Swirling goes down the Liam route and eventually becomes a main character in the village :) #EmmerdaleApril 20, 2023
Is PC Swirling about to become a full time character? 🤨 Move into the village with his family? 🤔 It worked with Liam. #EmmerdaleApril 20, 2023
Indeed, some viewers even had story ideas for Swirling, including matchmaking him with a certain single resident — Bernice!
Please make PC Swirling a more regular character. I see him as a widower, and a possible partner to Bernice. #EmmerdaleApril 20, 2023
I'll put money on swirling getting it on with bernice by christmas.......(249 days btw)#EmmerdaleApril 20, 2023
The remainder of the episode saw Swirling get emotional at the wedding, before enthusiastically joining in the karaoke at the reception.
Cain even bought him a pint, and though few words were spoken, it was clear he was grateful for Swirling’s help.
We finally spotted Swirling passed out drunk in the corner of the Woolpack.
Have you ever known anyone who seems more suited to full-time village life?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV.
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub.
