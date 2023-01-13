Emmerdale fans devastated by heart-wrenching twist as Kyle is taken away
Last night's Emmerdale saw Kyle taken from the village, but fans weren't ready for the heartbreaking moment.
Emmerdale fans were left devastated as Kyle was taken away from his family last night (Thursday, January 12) but nothing could prepare them for the heartbreaking moment that came as he said his goodbyes.
Fans of Emmerdale will know that 11-year-old Kyle recently confessed to accidentally killing Al Chapman after an altercation in a barn with a shotgun between Al and his arch-enemy, Cain Dingle.
Cain has been taking the blame for the crime since it happened, and was even prepared to go to prison for a very long time in a bid to protect his son.
However, the guilt was eating away at young Kyle and, in the end, he confessed his crime, leading to him now being taken to a secure children's home while the courts decide how he will be punished for Al's death.
Cain and Chas's long-lost brother Caleb is currently funding the best lawyers for the family, hoping he can make the courts see that Al's death was an accident and that Kyle should be allowed home.
Thursday night's episode was bittersweet for the Dingles with everyone thrilled to see Cain arriving home from prison, but with the family also devastated that Kyle had been taken away.
While fans were thrilled to see Cain back in Emmerdale, they were in tears over Kyle being driven away from his family, especially as all the Dingles gathered outside to wish him well.
As the tears flowed, Kyle was encouraged by the police to say goodbye to his mum... but in a surprise twist instead of rushing into the arms of his biological mum, Amy, Kyle instead went straight to Moira — something that left Emmerdale fans heartbroken.
Viewers took to social media to share their sadness at the heart-wrenching turn of events...
When the woman told Kyle say goodbye 👋 to ur mam and he went straight to Moira 😳🥺🥺@emmerdaleJanuary 13, 2023
Social worker: “Do you wanna say goodbye to your Mum.”Kyle: *runs to Moira, hugs her. Then goes to his Mum to hug her*- Emmerdale, 12 Jan 2023.January 13, 2023
Amy deserted Kyle for years no wonder he goes to Moira first. #emmerdaleJanuary 12, 2023
Amy was understandably devastated at what had happened, sobbing once Kyle had left the village that she thought he blamed her for everything.
Matty was quick to reassure her, but with Kyle's future looking so uncertain for now, it seems Amy, Moira and the rest of the Dingles have got an emotional few months ahead of them.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.
