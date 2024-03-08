Emmerdale fans FURIOUSLY argue over Kerry Wyatt's return

Emmerdale fans were torn over Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) return as she brought trouble to the village once again during last night's episode (Thursday, March 7).

Actress Laura Norton returned to the soap as Kerry Wyatt following her maternity leave, but she didn't receive a warm welcome from her on-screen family when she rocked up in the village in a police car.

Kerry's daughter Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and her fiancé Matty Barton were stunned to see Kerry dressed as Cher and being dropped off in the village by PC Mike Swirling.

Kerry was forced to confess to Amy that she had been accused of stealing but quickly protested her innocence.

In the house, she explained she'd been working as a Cher tribute act on a cruise ship when her employer got the wrong person for stealing. She swore she was innocent and said she came back because she had a row with her fiancé and needed to make "a very sharp exit."

Amy was annoyed to hear that her mum had a fiancé called Malcolm Chadwick she knew nothing about, but Kerry admitted she'd thrown her engagement ring in the sea when she left the ship.

Kerry made quite the entrance! (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry tried to defend herself when Amy accused her of abandoning the family after everything they went through with Kyle Winchester and Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) leaving the village.

Kerry apologised for not being there when Matty made her realise that she had got engaged to a "stalker" fan while her family were struggling back home. She promised that all she wanted now was to come home and be with her family, announcing that she was back "for good."

Kerry and Amy were at loggerheads when Matty went to pick up Kyle from school, until their feud was interrupted by Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), who apologised for having an affair with Kerry's ex-fiancé Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

During the tense exchange, Amy tried to reel Kerry in before things could escalate between the pair. When Kerry warned that Chas's lies would "catch up with you one day" she replied sadly that "maybe it already has."

After reuniting with her grandson Kyle, she said she had "missed so much" and vowed that she had changed and was now a mum that Amy would be proud of.

Amy asked her one last time whether she had committed the theft, but Kerry insisted that she was innocent. However, it turned out that Kerry hadn't changed at all as she took out the stolen jewellery and money she had hidden under her wig and clothes.

Emmerdale fans were rather torn by Kerry's return, with some loving that she was back and others not so pleased...

@lawrencenotrin hello, loved seeing Kerry's return on screen in tonight's #Emmerdale, great stuff from you, can't wait to see whats coming up x

I love Kerry. So glad she's back #Emmerdale

Obsessed with Cher Kerry #Emmerdale

#emmerdale yeyyyyyyy Kerry's back 😊

Kerry back again urgh #emmerdale

Jeez I actually can't stand Kerry. Why in the hell did they bring her back. Horrible character. #Emmerdale

Franks killer I mean Kerry has not been missed #emmerdale

Havent we suffered enough just lately without the return of Kerry. #emmerdale

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.