Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle's affair with Al Chapman is FOUND OUT!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 22nd August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's love cheat Chas Dingle is in huge trouble in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle is starting to have real feelings for her secret lover Al Chapman.
Their affair, which started when devastated Chas learned her mum Faith's cancer had returned and was terminal, was a brilliant distraction from real life but things have started to change.
Though happily married to Paddy, Chas is growing more fond of Al by the minute and her lover, who's in a relationship with Kerry Wyatt, is catching feelings, too.
After a passionate meeting in a hotel, as the kissy couple is leaving, they fail to notice Belle but she totally clocks them!
Will Belle confront the cheats?
Faith's mind whirs after a visit palliative care nurse who encourages the Dingle nan to make sure she lives out her last days with no regrets.
Determined to seize the day, emotional Faith talks to Pollard who helps her make a list of the things she wants to achieve while she can…
Mack and Charity reflect on the heartache they've faced in the wake of losing their baby.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
