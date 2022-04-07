Emmerdale fans guess BIG character return after predicting christening twist

Emmerdale fans have predicted a twist that will turn Gabby and Kim's lives upside down.

Emmerdale fans are convinced that a main character will be returning to the village after last night's drama leading up to the christening of Gabby's son, Thomas.

Viewers watched Kim and Gabby lock horns over the christening arrangements (on Wednesday, April 6) after it was revealed that Kim's granddaughter Millie wouldn't make it to the family celebration because she was unwell.

Of course, this was all a ruse from Millie's other grandmother Hazel, who has been looking after the schoolgirl after Andrea was killed by Meena Jutla and Jamie Tate appeared to die after his car crashed into a freezing lake.

However, Emmerdale fans know that Jamie is actually alive and well and faked his own death to get away from his controlling mother's ways.

Determined to have all the family together, Gabby went to Hazel's house last night to persuade her to let Millie come to the christening... but despite hazel's claims that she was too poorly for the event, Gabby was shocked to see Millie playing in the garden, looking the picture of health.

Shortly afterwards, Hazel was seen calling Jamie and explaining that they were going to have to let Millie go to the christening otherwise people would start getting suspicious... and fans are sure this storyline is going to lead to the huge revelation that Jamie isn't actually dead.

Viewers took to social media to share their theories that Jamie will soon be back in the village...

With Kim completely in the dark about her son's fake death, the return of Jamie Tate would certainly make baby Thomas's big day one to remember.

But how could the news be revealed? Will Millie accidentally let slip that Jamie isn't dead? Or could Hazel be the one to accidentally reveal the shocking truth to Kim?

