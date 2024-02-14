Emmerdale fans guess new twist for Mack and Charity after missing character returns

There may be no future for Emmerdale couple Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle.

Emmerdale fans believe Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) relationship may be coming to an end after she reunited with her ex-girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) during last night's episode (Tuesday, February 13).

Vanessa returned to the village when she turned up at a remote cottage to help her best friend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) who had kidnapped baby Ivy and went on the run.

Rhona was arrested for kidnapping as she had no parental rights, meanwhile Vanessa slipped back into village life and catching up with family and friends after a year away in Canada.

Charity was surprised to see her ex lover in David's shop with her son Johnny and Moses was excited to see his former step-brother before the pair quickly ran off together.

Vanessa and Charity had a much-needed catch-up, but when Charity left the shop to follow after Mack and the kids, Vanessa instantly knew that Charity wasn't her usual self.

Charity and Vanessa Woodfield finally reunited after a year. (Image credit: ITV1)

Back at home, Charity said "it was like the old days" with Vanessa back, but Mack seemed like he had other things on his mind.

"I don't know where you get your energy from. You barely slept again last night," Mack told her and mentioned that it was nice seeing Vanessa again.

"Yeah it is now we can put the past behind us. Means we can all just get along doesn't it," Charity added hopefully.

Mack was worried that Charity may still have feelings for Vanessa, but she quickly reassured him, saying: "There's no lingering feelings, if that's what you're wondering. I'm just glad we can be friends."

Mack didn't seem convinced by her words as he mentioned that Moses seemed happy to be reunited with Johnny.

"Oh yeah, course he is. It's like having his brother back," Charity said.

Charity soon regretted her slip of the tongue as she instantly realised Mack was talking about his baby son, Reuben not being around after his ex Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) took him away.

After the sweet reunion, fans now think Charity and Mack will break up and she will get back together with Vanessa...

how anyone can see vanity interact like that and STILL think charity belongs with mack is absolutely beyond me #emmerdaleFebruary 13, 2024 See more

“she’s not her usual self” SHE NOTICED STRAIGHT AWAY??? AND MACK STILL HASN’T???? get them back together NOW #emmerdaleFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Charity and Vanessa reunion?? They gotta get back together #EmmerdaleFebruary 13, 2024 See more

when vanity get back together we’ll all be laughing at the “no lingering feelings” line #emmerdaleFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.