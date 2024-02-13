Emmerdale fans spot a HUGE plot hole as Rhona goes on the run

Emmerdale fans have spotted a massive plot hole - in fact more than one! - in Rhona's determination to keep baby Ivy.

Last week Rhona discovered Gus was planning to take Ivy to live in France with his in-laws.

Devastated that her 'daughter' was going to be hundreds of miles away, Rhona made a shocking decision.

She took the little girl and fled.

Desperate Rhona made a shocking decision (Image credit: ITV)

And at some point, she called her best friend Vanessa - who'd been living in Canada - for help.

Vanessa arrived at the cottage where Rhona is staying, and was horrified to see her mate had taken the tot.

She's got a point!

In last night's episode, Rhona announced she wanted to take Ivy back to Canada.

But she seemed to be forgetting one important thing.

Her son, Leo.

And the Emmerdale fans were quick to question the mistake!

"So errr what about Leo?" asked a fan.

"Rhona has forgotten that Leo exists," another viewer pointed out. While another added: "All she cares about is Ivy."

Rhona has forgotten that Leo exists #EmmerdaleFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Second day and Rhona hasn’t bothered to get in touch with her son Leo, that’s all she cares about is Ivy #emmerdaleFebruary 9, 2024 See more

So, errrr, what about Leo? #EmmerdaleFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Thankfully Ness rang Marlon secretly, and he rocked up at the cottage, asking the same questions as the fans!

"How could you choose one kid over another?" he asked his distraught wife.

But that wasn't the only plot hole the fans spotted.

They were wondering how Vanessa managed to take the call from Rhona, book a flight, and travel the long journey back to Yorkshire from Canada - all in less than 24 hours!

Hang on, Marlon told Gus Rhona was missing less than 24 hours but in that time she’s found a cottage, and rung Vanessa who has flown there from Canada? That’s an incredible achievement! No jet lag, no signal, even though Rhona had no problems with a signal? Keep it real !February 12, 2024 See more

And there were plenty of other plot holes that left viewers scratching their heads too. Marlon having no signal to call Gus though Vanessa had called Mary, and Rhona had called Vanessa.

The fact that baby Ivy doesn't have a passport - nor does Rhona have her birth certificate.

And, as Rhona was arrested for kidnap at the end of the episode, the fuming fans pointed out that Gus was the real thief!

He'd stolen Rhona's passports and then their frozen embryos in order for his late wife, Lucy, to get pregnant.

Why isn’t Gus being arrested when he committed fraud. Rhona is Ivy’s biological mother surely she has some rights in all this.February 12, 2024 See more

Forget Rhona, the biological Mum. What about Gus? Yes, she's in the wrong for going to such extremes but he's no innocent. Literally if not for him none of this mess would of even happened. He commited fraud, stole the embryo's, surely gotta be facing his own charges? #Emmerdale https://t.co/euW95YOJ4pFebruary 12, 2024 See more

"Why isn't Gus being arrested?" asked one fan.

While another agreed: "He committed fraud."

Will Gus face justice? And will Rhona go to jail?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.