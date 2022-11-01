Emmerdale fans intrigued by big new mystery after Al’s shock death

Emmerdale screened dramatic scenes in Tuesday night’s episode, as bad boy Al was shot dead and Cain was arrested for his murder.

The drama came after Cain discovered that Al had been having an affair with his sister, Chas. The men already have a feud that goes back several years, so when Cain – already on the edge over the death of his mum – found out about the affair, he saw red.

Luring Al to a barn, the two men had a showdown. And the battle ended with Al dead on the ground, with a bullet in his chest.

Al’s girlfriend Kerry was passing by and heard the shot ring out. Running to the barn, she caught Cain red handed trying to wipe the fingerprints from the gun.

Kerry rang the police and by the end of the episode, Cain was behind bars and being charged with murder.

Viewers were gripped by the drama, which came as the climax to the soap’s 50th birthday celebrations.

But soap fans are always one step ahead, and they were intrigued by one thing. With no indication that actor Jeff Hordley – aka Cain – is quitting the soap he has starred in for 22 years, viewers seemed sure that Cain won’t be leaving the village any time soon.

So, they reckon the big mystery to be solved is – just how on earth will Cain Dingle get away with murder?

“Let’s be honest, Cain is never going to leave,” said one. While another agreed, “There’s no way Cain will go down for years and years. He is too much of a main character.” One summed it up: “Cain is going nowhere.”

There are a whole load of theories about how Cain could get himself out of this.

While some think Cain didn’t pull the trigger at all, others reckon he’ll manage to pin the crime on someone else.

Some thought Chas could be in the frame, as Cain arranged to meet Al using her phone before the shooting. While others reckon that Cain could frame Kerry as the “hurt girlfriend” and the only witness.

There's also a theory that Cain could claim self-defence. Our favourite, though? Cain will manage to pin it on “a trigger-happy stray sheep”!

Is Cain really doomed? Or is there a way out for him following these terrible events?

Whatever happens next, one thing is certain – this story is going bring huge drama in the coming weeks to Emmerdale.

