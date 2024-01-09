Emmerdale fans left gutted over new tragedy for soap legend

Fans of Emmerdale realised the village will never be the same

Emmerdale fans became emotional during Monday night’s episode of the soap.



A mention of Dingle patriarch Zak saw it hit home to viewers that they would never see the legendary character back in the Dales again – and that the proud head of the Dingle family will never get to meet the latest addition to the clan.

The mention of Zak caught viewers by surprise. (Image credit: ITV)

Last week, Charity was shocked to discover that she had another grandchild, when Oscar Grisham – the child of her son Ryan – turned up in the village.

Ryan and girlfriend Gail had Oscar adopted when he was a baby. However, the lad, now a teenager, recently returned to their lives when he became ill and needed a bone marrow transplant.



Biological mum Gail became Oscar’s donor, and the lad is now on his way to recovery. However, his interest has been piqued in his long-lost family.

Charity was shocked to see her grandson again. (Image credit: ITV)

The episode’s sad moment came after Charity came face to face with Oscar again when he arrived at her door. Later, when talking about the family, he told the lad about Zak.

“Wait until you meet Uncle Zak, now he’s a character,” Charity proudly explained to her grandson. “He’s up in Scotland at the minute.”

Although the scenes with Charity and Oscar would have been filmed a couple of months back, the mention of Zak is now a poignant one.



Steve Halliwell, who played Zak for almost 30 years on the soap, passed away last month.

Oscar came to Emmerdale without his mum's knowledge (Image credit: ITV)

The namecheck of the much-loved character certainly struck a chord with viewers, and the tragedy that we'll never see Zak get to encounter Oscar brought an emotional response.

“I don't think Oscar will be meeting Uncle Zak, sadly," posted one about Charity's comment to Oscar. While another added wistfully, "He won't meet Uncle Zak.”

For many, it really hit home that Zak was gone and we wouldn't be seeing him again. "The episode of his death being announced is going to be sad," reckoned one. While another added, "Not ready for the village to find out about Zak's death."

I don't think oscar will be meeting zak sadly #EmmerdaleJanuary 8, 2024 See more

He won’t meet uncle Zak 😢#EmmerdaleJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Zak mention! Oh god the episode of his death being annouced/Funeral is going to be sad when the time comes at some point this year. @Sir_Jeffers7 @penniless_poet @SpookTooSoon @sofaneilas @itzzzo_ @RyanTheSoapking #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/bW7CyDeaV5January 8, 2024 See more

Not ready for the village to find out about Zak's death. 💔😭#EmmerdaleJanuary 8, 2024 See more

However, as he often did during his time on the show, Zak did manage bring a smile to viewers’ faces too.



The instalment saw Lydia and Kim finally make friends again after a mix-up with Zak’s underwear.

The pair haven’t been talking since Lydia discovered Kim’s part in rapist Craig Reed’s death.

So, Kim went to visit Lydia and resolved to stay until Lydia would speak to her. She even started to help out with the cleaning – until Lydia pointed out that rather than a cleaning cloth, Kim had managed to find a pair of Zak’s old pants!

Soon, the pair descended into giggles and the first step was made towards rekindling their friendship.

(Image credit: ITV)

The episode also ended on a positive note, with Oscar’s adopted mum, Sophie, agreeing that the lad could continue to visit his biological family.

And while this means we’ll be seeing more of the cheeky lad in the future, it remains a sad fact sad that we’ll never get to witness Zak proudly welcome the latest member to the clan.

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale screens on ITV1 on weekdays at 7.30pm, including an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

See our TV Guide for full listings.