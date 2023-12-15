Emmerdale legend Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Steve Halliwell, best known for playing Emmerdale icon Zak Dingle has sadly passed away, aged 77.

The sad news was confirmed by Emmerdale today, Friday, December 15, in a statement that read: "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away.

"All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.

"Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him."

Fans of the soap will remember Zak as the head of the Dingle family and as one-half of the soap's best-loved couple, Zak and Lisa Dingle (played by Jane Cox). Steve played the iconic role of Zak for almost three decades, joining the show back in 1994.

Zak Dingle has been at the heart of Emmerdale since 1994. (Image credit: ITV)

Steve's family spoke of their loss: "He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him. He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him.

"We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn't want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived."

John Whiston Managing Director of Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North also paid tribute to the actor: "Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on. To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart.

"To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much-loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously."