Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate makes a HUGE decision

Kim is determined not to give up on her friendship with Lydia

Emmerdale's Kim Tate isn't used to taking no for an answer and in Monday's episode (ITV, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) she's in full Tate mode!

Kim Tate and Lydia have been unlikely friends for a while now and their friendship is really important to the Tate matriarch and Mrs Dingle.

In fact, Lydia turned to Kim for support after she was raped by Craig, and Kim provided her with a shoulder to cry on.

But when Lydia discovered that Kim had been responsible for Craig's death, in a roundabout way, and had lied about it, she was furious with her husband Sam, and Kim.

Lydia fled to her mother's and Kim was upset.

There is a tentative thawing between Lydia and Kim. (Image credit: ITV )

But with Lydia back in the village, Kim's determined not to let their friendship wither and die.

So in Monday's episode, she won't give up on saving their friendship.

Luckily, Kim's stubborn determination to make Lydia her chum once again leads to a tentative thawing between the pair.

Is this the going a new start for the two former friends?

Charity gets to know Oscar. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Charity Dingle has another grandson to add to her ever-expanding family but things are a bit awkward after Oscar snuck away from home to see his biological mum and dad, Gail Loman and Ryan Stocks.

And now everyone's in the know about the fact Oscar's mum, Sophie, has been lying to her son and his biological parents. After his bone marrow transplant, she told Oscar that Ryan and Gail didn't want to see him, while telling donor Gail, and Ryan, that Oscar wasn't interested in getting to know them.

So there's a big surprise for everyone when after his visit the week before, Oscar comes back and announces that his mum Sophie knows all about him coming to Emmerdale.

Oscar and Charity get to know one another. (Image credit: ITV)

Oscar's sheepish about being found out, and the family encourage him to go home - just as his mum bursts in!

She's angry, but Ryan's not happy either. He responds in kind, lashing out at Sophie and showing just how hurt he's been.

Charity takes Oscar away to give Ryan, Gail and Sophie some space to chat things through.

Gail's willing to forgive Sophie for lying to them and Oscar, but she reminds her how upset they have been. And she suggests it should be Oscar's decision

Meanwhile, Charity and Oscar are getting to know one another.

She's not sure how much to tell him about Ryan's birth but Mack tells her to keep things simple.

When Oscar asks about Ryan's father, she's vague. But when she tells him her age, the teenager works out the implication and realises what must have happened.

He tells relieved Charity that he's glad his grandfather isn't around.

With bridges built, Sophie and Oscar apologise to one another. She agrees to give him a chance to see Gail and Ryan today.

Can they make this big, blended family work?

Meanwhile, Tracy takes the opportunity to pitch her forest nursery idea to Gabby who eagerly considers it. Empowered, Tracy informs Caleb she intends to buy him out of her business, but his smug scepticism gets under her skin.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV