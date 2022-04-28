Emmerdale fans left sobbing over ‘powerful’ April and Marlon scene

Emmerdale viewers were in tears during last night’s episode (Wednesday, April 27) after Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and his daughter, April (Amelia Flanagan) shared an emotional and heartfelt moment, following his choking accident.

Fan-favourite Emmerdale character Marlon has since moved back home from hospital after suffering a life-threatening stroke that has left him paralysed.

Since his arrival, his fiancée Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and April have been supporting him with his needs, but April was left terrified when Marlon choked on some water she was feeding him and had to call Rhona for help.

Despite Rhona's reassuring words, April still feels devastated and blames herself for the accident.

She has since been avoiding being at home, and, upset over April’s recent behaviour, Marlon told Rhona that he wanted to go back to hospital so that April could get her 'life back'.

While the family sat down to have dinner, April attempted to get out of the situation by asking to go to the café, so Rhona took the opportunity to talk to April about her worries.

Marlon told April he thought it would be best if he went back to hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

“You don’t wanna be here, do you?” Rhona questioned.

“Who do you keep saying things like that?” an offended April replied.

“You can tell us. Your dad and I, we understand,” she reassured.

“Course I wanna be here,” she said.

Rhona voiced their concerns and when Marlon began to cry, April comforted her dad saying it’s her fault and revealed that she still blames herself for what happened and is scared to hurt him again.

The couple were quick to comfort April, saying that they were proud of her, but April was still doubtful.

Rhona decided to tell April that Marlon wanted to go back to hospital so that things would be easier for her and she wouldn’t be frightened if a similar event happened again.

“Hospital? Is that what you think I want? No, you can’t, I won’t let you!” April protested.

April and Marlon's heart to heart left fans sobbing. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, the father and daughter duo were having a heart-to-heart, when April asked him why he wanted to go back to hospital.

He revealed that it was because he was making her sad, to which she said: “No, you’re not.”

“But you can’t hug me,” Marlon voiced.

“Because I don’t wanna hurt you. And I don’t want you to choke again. Not because I don’t want to. I just don’t want anything bad to happen,” she explained.

“See? You’re scared. It isn’t right,” a sad Marlon responded.

“Then I won’t be anymore,” April said as she gave Marlon a hug, “See? I’m not hurting you, am I?”

“You could never hurt me,” Marlon sobbed, to which April announced: “Then if I’m not hurting you, I’ve got nothing to be scared about. And if I’m not scared, then you don’t need to go back to hospital, do you?”

As Marlon stroked April’s hair while she lay in bed, they both soon revealed the happy news to Rhona that they had made a deal that Marlon would stay at home and April wouldn’t be scared anymore.

Emotional fans were left heartbroken and crying at the ‘powerful’ scene between the two…

Marlon and April really out here making me sob 🥺🥺 #emmerdaleApril 27, 2022 See more

When April hugged Marlon such a powerful scene 💔😭 WOW!!!!!! #Emmerdale @markcharnockApril 28, 2022 See more

april and marlon stop breaking my heart please #EmmerdaleApril 27, 2022 See more

OMG @emmerdale Marlon and April 😭 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/0AMJp82icSApril 27, 2022 See more

These marlon and April scenes are literally breaking my heart so well acted #emmerdaleApril 27, 2022 See more

Marlon & April 😢 so very sad, beautifully acted #emmerdale @markcharnockApril 27, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.