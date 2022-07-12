Emmerdale fans love the unexpected friendship between THIS unlikely pair

Emmerdale viewers adored the unexpected friendship between Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) during last night’s episode (Monday, July 11) and called for more scenes of them together.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Priya run out of the showcase at the HOP after seeing a happy picture of her come up prior to her injuries from the traumatising maze fire last year.

Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) was baffled by her friend’s sudden exit and was forced to do the presentation alone, meanwhile, an emotional Priya was walking when Marlon spotted her.

Priya was upset after seeing a photo of herself before her burns accident. (Image credit: ITV)

After accidentally dropping his drink, Marlon, who is still recovering from his stroke, asked Priya if she could pick it up for him.

When she did, she attempted to walk away, but he stopped her when he noticed that Priya was upset about something.

“It’s tough. Trying not to cry. I’ve been there. You know, I’m a good listener. Better than I’m a talker,” he reassured her.

Priya sobbed as she told him that he already had enough to deal with, but he begged her to let him help.

Marlon was happy that he could help a friend in need. (Image credit: ITV)

The pair had a heart-to-heart and Priya opened up to Marlon saying that the picture she saw at the showcase made her upset because it reminded her of the time that she didn’t have to hide her scars she got from the maze fire, which was caused when killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu).

“I was so happy. No jacket to hide my scars, no blisters on my back. Just me again,” she said.

Marlon understood her feelings, showing her a picture of him and his daughter April (Amelia Flanagan) before his life-threatening stroke which left him unable to move or speak.

The former chef gave Priya some reassuring words and on an even touching note, he told her a secret about his upcoming wedding to Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Fans are loving Marlon and Priya's new friendship. (Image credit: ITV)

“I’m gonna walk for the wedding,” he confessed.

“Wow. That’s amazing!” she replied.

“I want you there. Cheering me on,” he added.

“Well, I think I can manage that,” Priya said.

“There’s one rule. No jacket. Be proud of who you are. Deal?” he asked.

“Deal,” she agreed.

Fans loved seeing the unlikely pair’s touching exchange and wanted to see more scenes between the two…

Not a friend pairing I ever knew I needed, but now that we've had a tease of them together, I really want more of Priya and Marlon being mates... #Emmerdale #FriendshipGoals @FionaWade_ @markcharnock @emmerdale pic.twitter.com/A5LVlyqbpXJuly 12, 2022 See more

Awww that was a lovely Marlon & Priya Scene😍 More please #EmmerdaleJuly 11, 2022 See more

Marlon and Priya is actually a lovely duo #emmerdaleJuly 11, 2022 See more

Lovely scenes in tonight's #emmerdale With Priya and Marlon 👏 @markcharnock @FionaWade_July 11, 2022 See more

i really like these priya and marlon scenes #EmmerdaleJuly 11, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.