Emmerdale fans not happy after Chas makes life-changing decision – but predict HUGE drama!

Has Chas just ruined more than her own Emmerdale life as she takes reckless action?

Chas and Al Emmerdale
Chas and Al's affair is going to rock the village (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans were shocked after Friday’s episode when Chas made the decision to pursue an affair with Al Chapman.

And viewers of the soap are not happy at either Chas or the soap when it comes to this shock twist.

 

Chas

Chas has fallen for Al (Image credit: ITV)

Chas and Al found themselves growing closer during recent episodes, sharing their woes when they were both down.

Chas had just been to his dad’s funeral, while Chas was reeling from mum Faith’s cancer diagnosis.

They were both grateful to have someone to talk to. However, it soon become clear they were playing a dangerous game.

A flirtation between them couple of years ago came to nothing.

Later, that lust turned to loathing after Al tried to swindle Chas over The Woolpack – ultimately causing her to lose the pub.

Chas

Chas and Al are too close for comfort (Image credit: ITV)

But it seems all that is forgotten as the pair fell into a passionate embrace this week.

And we’re now set for a full-blown affair after Chas made a big decision on Friday’s episode.

Al texted her asking if they could ‘chat’ (and we all know what that usually means, don’t we soap fans?).

But rather than ghosting him or telling him to stay away, Chas agreed, arranging to meet away from the village.

Emmerdale Chas texting on phone

(Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Chas texts to Al

(Image credit: ITV)

The affair is on! 

But fans aren’t happy. Not only with the way Chas is treating loyal hubby Paddy, but with the whole storyline – many believing Chas would never fall for Al after everything that’s happened.

"That's a step too far for me," was one's opinion on the storyline. While another commented, "NO ONE wants Chas and Al". 

Another said simply: "Don't like this one bit."

Emmerdale Chas tweet

(Image credit: Twitter)

Emmerdale tweet

(Image credit: ITV)

However, while many may not be happy, others have realised this story could bring on some big new storylines.

Some predicted Paddy being thrown back into the arms of ex-wife Mandy, while another saw Al's girlfriend Kerry killing Chas in revenge.

One even thought that maybe Al and Chas would make a proper go of it, rather than just a short-lived affair, reckoning he is a much better match for Chas than Paddy.

So, like it or loathe it, it seems Chas’ decision is going to rock the village for a long time to come.

Emmerdale screens Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, including an hour-long special each Thursday.

