Emmerdale fans predict scamming Sandra’s dark intentions for Rishi

Emmerdale's money grabber Sandra Flaherty has chosen her next target in Rishi Sharma.

Emmerdale viewers have worked out what Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) is planning to do with Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) after she set him up to try and get her hands on his cash during last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 26).

Recently, Sandra returned to Emmerdale out of the blue and asked her stunned daughter, Liv (Isobel Steele) and her son-in-law Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) for help with her alcoholism.

Sandra's true intentions for her unexpected arrival came to light as it was revealed that Sandra was actually stealing money off her own daughter.

Now she has her sights set on cash-rich Rishi after she spotted his surprise windfall at the salon earlier this week.

Sandra charmed Rishi and encouraged him to update his online dating profile and asked him about the app he was using.

During last night’s episode, Rishi was overjoyed to see a lady take interest in his profile, but he was left gutted when she cruelly turned him down for their meeting, saying that he was “too old.”

Scammer Sandra has started fleecing Rushi. (Image credit: ITV)

Unbeknownst to Rishi, it was actually Sandra who was the mystery woman on the dating app and a glamorous Sandra immediately dived in to keep a disappointed Rishi company at the Woolpack.

As she gave him encouraging words, Rishi was pleased by scheming Sandra’s flirty attention and treated her to drinks before taking her back to his house.

The pair sipped on champagne, before Sandra keenly suggested that they go to the bedroom.

Rishi couldn’t resist Sandra’s seductive behaviour and they rushed upstairs to carry on their night.

Now, fans are predicting what will happen to poor Rishi after his night of passion with scammer Sandra and it doesn’t look good for the kind-hearted gentleman…

#Emmerdale 🤔 will Sandra just fleece Rishi or accuse him of assault & blackmail him 🤔🤔🙄July 26, 2022 See more

Wonder if Sandra gets that Terry bloke to rob Rishi's place while they're upstairs #EmmerdaleJuly 26, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale what’s the betting Rishi gets scammed by Sandra for thousands.July 26, 2022 See more

However, one fan thinks that Rishi and Sandra could have a more positive outcome and run away together never to return!

Could Rishi and Sandra take off together never to be seen again #EmmerdaleJuly 26, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.