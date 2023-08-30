Emmerdale fans rumble SICKENING Charles twist after SHOCK death

Emmerdale fans believe there's a sinister twist involving Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) after the unexpected death of his father, Victor (Eddie Osei).

In last night's episode (Tuesday, August 29) Victor was accused of stealing Manpreet Sharma's (Rebecca Sarker) necklace that was given to her by her late ex-husband Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel).

Rishi's son Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) went over to Woodbine Cottage to collect the family heirloom. However, when Jai opened the box, the necklace was nowhere to be seen.

As Manpreet searched around for the necklace, she confronted Charles' ex-con dad and accused him of snatching it due to his criminal past.

Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) was quick to defend her husband, as he vehemently denied Manpreet's accusations.

Charles Anderson had been at loggerheads with his father Victor ever since his arrival.

Jai demanded that Victor turned out his pockets and a furious Claudette searched through Victor's coat in a bid to prove his innocence.

However, Claudette was left eating her words as she found the necklace in Victor's coat pocket.

Believing that her husband had changed his illegal ways, a devastated Claudette sobbed as she confronted Victor, who protested his innocence.

As the family bashed Victor's lies, Manpreet then accused him of faking his brain aneurysm and called the police.

Terrified that he would be sent to prison again, Victor begged Manpreet to tell the police she had been mistaken. Manpreet refused to back down and a desperate Victor even asked Claudette to lie for him.

Victor had suddenly died in the church.

Victor continued to plead his innocence, but Claudette had enough of allowing Victor to walk all over her and ended their relationship.

Victor fled the house, before PC Swirling (Andy Moore) arrived telling the family that there was no evidence that Victor had actually stolen the necklace.

Charles and Claudette searched the village for him, until the vicar found Victor slouching over in a chair at the church. But as he berated his father, he realised that Victor had suddenly passed away.

Claudette soon arrived and broke down in tears as she hugged Victor's lifeless body.

Fans now suspect that there was a cruel twist to the crime prior to Victor's unexpected death, with viewers believing that Charles might have planted the necklace in Victor's pocket to set him up and get rid of his dad for good...

#emmerdale Charles totally framed Victor with that necklace and now we'll have to put up with months of his guilt

#Charles planted that necklace in #Victor 's jacket@emmerdale #emmerdale

Can't stand Victor, but Charles 100% put it there #Emmerdale

