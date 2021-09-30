'Emmerdale' fans SICKENED as they 'work out' Chloe's true identity

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Chloe isn't who she claims to be.

For weeks Emmerdale fans have been sure that newcomer Chloe isn't who she says she is, and last night's episode has left them convinced that Chloe definitely isn't the sister of Sarah Sugden's heart donor.

Ever since Chloe came into Sarah's life, fans have been sure there is something shady about her. Not only did Sarah manage to track her down very easily, but every time Sarah tries to ask Chloe about her heart donor, Gemma, or their family, Chloe quickly changes the subject.

Chloe appeared to say her goodbyes to Sarah and Noah last night, but is that really the last we'll see of her? (Image credit: ITV)

Having already admitted that she can't talk about Gemma at home, and that her dad wouldn't like it if he knew she'd been meeting Sarah, Chloe is playing her cards very close to her chest.

Not only that, but she has also been handing out diamond jewellery to Sarah, which has left fans more suspicious than ever that there is more to Chloe than meets the eye.

When Noah recently asked if Gemma had a boyfriend before she died, Chloe revealed that her sister had been into girls and not boys... and that she'd fallen out with a close friend before she died after admitting she wanted more than just friendship from her.

This has convinced fans that Chloe could be Gemma's friend that she'd fallen out with, or even someone who had fancied Gemma but got turned down.

Charity and Mackenzie were shocked by Chloe's fancy car. (Image credit: ITV)

Last night's Emmerdale saw Chloe apparently walk out of Sarah and Noah's life after Charity found out that the trio had been meeting up.

But was Chloe really leaving because she was afraid her dad would find out? Or was it because she was worried Charity would work out her true identity?

Fans are sure there is plenty more to come with this story and think that Chloe's wealth might lead to her secret being uncovered.

Fans are convinced Charity could be the one to unearth Chloe's true identity. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity was stunned to see Chloe give Sarah a diamond necklace, before driving off in her very expensive car... with Mackenzie also commenting on what a gold mine Chloe must be sitting on.

Could Charity and Mack decide to rob Chloe in one of their dodgy scams, only for Charity to uncover something about Chloe during the robbery?

Fans certainly seem to think that Charity will soon be after Chloe's cash...

#Emmerdale I think Charity will burgle that house and find something about Chloe... Also Gaby has been prego for two years... Well it feels like it...September 29, 2021 See more

I hope Charity isn’t having ideas about ripping Chloe off #EmmerdaleSeptember 29, 2021 See more

Charity now knows Chloe’s loaded so might change her mind about them seeing her #EmmerdaleSeptember 29, 2021 See more

With viewers convinced this isn't the last we have seen of Chloe, could they be right in thinking she isn't Gemma's sister after all?

There have been lots of comments to Sarah about the fact Chloe could be anyone... is that the writers laying the foundations for what is to come? One thing is for sure, if Chloe does return, she should keep an eye on anything valuable with Charity and Mack around.

