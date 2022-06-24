Emmerdale fans sickened at shock cheating scandal as Chas kisses Al

Emmerdale viewers were disgusted by Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) last night (Thursday, June 23) after the pair shared a passionate kiss, despite Chas being married to Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt).

Recently in Emmerdale, Chas has been struggling to cope with the discovery that her mum, Faith (Sally Dexter) has terminal cancer.

Last night’s episode saw Chas and Faith have an emotional heart-to-heart and Chas slowly coming round to the devastating news.

However, her grief turned into anger when she came across a hospice leaflet Paddy had hidden in his bag.

Paddy gently told her that at some point she might need to look into palliative care for when Faith needs it.

But, Chas was furious with Paddy’s helpful words and stormed out before he could say anymore.

Chas has been trying to come to terms with her mum's cancer coming back. (Image credit: ITV)

As Chas showed up at The Hide wanting to talk to Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) about the wellness retreat, she came across Al who offered to book her in at some point.

Before Chas could leave, Al stopped her and asked if she had taken his advice from earlier and spoke to her mum openly about the diagnosis.

Chas’ emotions soon boiled over and she let out her anger over Paddy’s actions to Al, who told her that she had taken Paddy’s gesture the wrong way and that he just wanted to help.

She then dished out some harsh words to Al, but she calmed down when Al offered to be a friend.

Chas' grief led her into the arms of a supportive Al. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas then opened up to Al about Faith and how much she loves her, despite leaving her as a child.

The pair continued to bond over a bottle of wine, but passion soon got in the way and they kissed.

Fans criticised the pair’s behaviour on social media and felt sorry for poor Paddy…

OH NO Chas not again 🙄🙄🙄🙄. Chas sleeping with Al for the 5000th time. Get brand new stories #Emmerdale!!!!!!! I feel so sorry for Paddy he dosnt deserve thisThat's Cain and Al's feud reignited then 😬June 24, 2022 See more

Omg the ending of @emmerdale with Chas and Al 🤢🤢 omg I really got sick 😷 seriously are you’s for real 😳 Emmedale Moira was rite even if he was the last man on the planet I’d still demand a recount 😂June 23, 2022 See more

URGH Chas & Al really? Just cos he shows her the slighest bit of attention? Paddy's literally been there for her no matter what never ending drama the Dingle's somehow throw him. He deserves so much better. Ain't it enough Al broke up one Dingle Marriage already? #Emmerdale 😡June 23, 2022 See more

Chas what the hell are you doing? Poor paddy🥺💔 #EmmerdaleJune 23, 2022 See more

Yes Emmerdale I HAVE been affected by issues raised in tonight’s programme. Al and Chas 🙄June 23, 2022 See more

