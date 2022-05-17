Emmerdale fans slam ‘vile’ Cain as he tells Faith to drop DEAD

Emmerdale viewers were appalled by Cain Dingle's nasty attitude towards Faith as he wished her dead.

Emmerdale fans were horrified by Cain Dingle's vile words to his mum, Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers blasted ‘vile’ Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) during last night’s episode (Monday, May 16) after verbally lashing out at his mother, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter), who has secretly been battling cancer.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Faith reeling from the devastating discovery that her cancer had returned and her daughter-in-law, Moira (Natalie J. Robb) has been pressuring her to tell her children, Cain and Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

As the pair had a glass of wine at The Woolpack, Moira brought up the issue once again, but Faith did not give in to Moira’s persuasion and is determined to keep it a secret while she repairs her tumultuous relationship with Cain and Chas.

It wasn’t long before a battered and bruised Cain, who is recovering from a car crash, limped in on the duo and accused them of acting sketchy.

As Cain tried to work out what they were up to, he started throwing insults at his mum for sleeping with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and calling her harsh names.

Emmerdale Cain and Faith have an argument in the Woolpack

Emmerdale fans were shocked when Cain told his mum to 'drop dead'.  (Image credit: ITV)

Moira had finally had enough of hearing her husband’s disgusting behaviour and sternly declared: “Faith, if you don’t tell him right now, I will.”

“Tell me what? I mean, can it get any worse?” Cain asked.

“Okay, you were right. Moira and I were up to something,” Faith said.

But, as Moira looked relieved that Faith was about to make her shocking revelation, she was quickly defeated when Faith lied instead of telling the truth.

“We were talking about how sorry I was that we haven’t been getting on so well, and how sorry I am that things are as they are, and what I can do to make things better because I will do anything to make things right between us,” Faith revealed to Cain.

Emmerdale Cain and Faith have an argument in the Woolpack

Faith was heartbroken by Cain's words, but is still determined to make things right with her children.  (Image credit: ITV)

It was then that Cain dropped a horrible bombshell wishing death on his mother, as he said: “Well, that’s easy. Drop dead. Sooner rather than later, so we can all have a party.”

Later on, despite his awful words, Faith was still hopeful that she could turn things around.

Meanwhile, fans on social media were disgusted by Cain’s vile behaviour towards Faith…

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

