Emmerdale fans slam ‘vile’ Cain as he tells Faith to drop DEAD

Emmerdale viewers blasted ‘vile’ Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) during last night’s episode (Monday, May 16) after verbally lashing out at his mother, Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter), who has secretly been battling cancer.

Last night’s Emmerdale saw Faith reeling from the devastating discovery that her cancer had returned and her daughter-in-law, Moira (Natalie J. Robb) has been pressuring her to tell her children, Cain and Chas (Lucy Pargeter).

As the pair had a glass of wine at The Woolpack, Moira brought up the issue once again, but Faith did not give in to Moira’s persuasion and is determined to keep it a secret while she repairs her tumultuous relationship with Cain and Chas.

It wasn’t long before a battered and bruised Cain, who is recovering from a car crash, limped in on the duo and accused them of acting sketchy.

As Cain tried to work out what they were up to, he started throwing insults at his mum for sleeping with Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and calling her harsh names.

Emmerdale fans were shocked when Cain told his mum to 'drop dead'. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira had finally had enough of hearing her husband’s disgusting behaviour and sternly declared: “Faith, if you don’t tell him right now, I will.”

“Tell me what? I mean, can it get any worse?” Cain asked.

“Okay, you were right. Moira and I were up to something,” Faith said.

But, as Moira looked relieved that Faith was about to make her shocking revelation, she was quickly defeated when Faith lied instead of telling the truth.

“We were talking about how sorry I was that we haven’t been getting on so well, and how sorry I am that things are as they are, and what I can do to make things better because I will do anything to make things right between us,” Faith revealed to Cain.

Faith was heartbroken by Cain's words, but is still determined to make things right with her children. (Image credit: ITV)

It was then that Cain dropped a horrible bombshell wishing death on his mother, as he said: “Well, that’s easy. Drop dead. Sooner rather than later, so we can all have a party.”

Later on, despite his awful words, Faith was still hopeful that she could turn things around.

Meanwhile, fans on social media were disgusted by Cain’s vile behaviour towards Faith…

Can't believe Cain actually just wished his own Mother dead like who does that really? Beyond vile. Honesty don't know why Faith even bothers trying anymore. Can't keep punishing her for past mistakes, hardly Parent of the year himself. Let Debbie down more than once #EmmerdaleMay 16, 2022 See more

Cain’s vile 🤬saying drop dead so we can have a party 😡😡🤬🤬 to his mother @emmerdaleMay 16, 2022 See more

That’s it I’m gone off Cain now that’s for sure 😡🤬 omg wishing ur mother dead if I was Moira and Faith I would run 🏃‍♀️ for the hills because you’s deserve better @emmerdaleMay 16, 2022 See more

Cain and Noah both wishing their mothers dead recently. It is horrible to watch. Neither Faith nor Charity are the best mothers by any stretch but their actions come out of love #EmmerdaleMay 16, 2022 See more

Cain telling Faith to 'drop dead'! Your gonna regret saying that, Cain ☹️#EmmerdaleMay 16, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.