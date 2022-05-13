Emmerdale fans beg Faith not to die after heartbreaking scenes

Emmerdale favourite Faith Dingle received the tragic news that her breast cancer had returned.

Emmerdale viewers were in tears during last night’s episode (Thursday, May 12) after fan-favourite Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) received the devastating news that her cancer had returned. Now, fans are begging her not to die.

It was a dramatic Emmerdale instalment last night, which saw Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) brutally injured in a car crash and in a shock twist, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) rescuing his enemy Cain from near death.

While these intense scenes unfolded, Faith was accompanied by daughter-in-law Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) at the hospital.

Moira went along to Faith's appointment at the hospital with her. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith was told the life-changing news that she had secondary cancer that had now spread to her lungs, bones and spine.

She was then left speechless when she received the earth-shattering news that her cancer was treatable, but not curable.

Moira was stunned by the revelation and demanded to know why the cancer hadn’t been detected sooner on previous tests.

Faith reassured Moira that nobody was to blame, while the oncologist shifted her focus on what Faith wanted to do going forward in the future.

Faith was devastated when the doctor told her the cancer was not curable. (Image credit: ITV)

“Am I gonna die? I mean, I know I’m gonna die, but…” a devastated Faith asked.

“Whilst I don’t think this is currently imminently life-threatening, I have to be honest with you. I’m afraid this is going to shorten your life,” the oncologist said.

Processing the shocking news was soon put on hold when Faith and Moira discovered that Cain and Chas had been involved in a car accident.

After Moira encouraged Faith to tell her children about the diagnosis, a tear rolled down Faith’s cheek as she looked through the window at Cain lying in a hospital bed while Chas comforted him.

Fans were distraught after watching the emotional scenes and begged for their favourite character not to die…

Please don't let Faith die 😭💔#EmmerdaleMay 13, 2022 See more

I’m gonna be crying like a baby if Faith passes away. #EmmerdaleMay 12, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale without faith would be horrible 💔 don’t want her to die !!May 12, 2022 See more

I dont want Faith to die😭😭😭 Sally Dexter is incredible #Emmerdale xxMay 12, 2022 See more

Faith’s illness is not curable. I am distraught 💔💔💔💔💔💔#EmmerdaleMay 12, 2022 See more

Emmerdale has been working closely with the charity Breast Cancer Now for Faith’s secondary cancer storyline to ensure that it is a realistic and authentic depiction.

Sally also revealed how privileged she felt about being given this storyline: “It's upsetting, but really important as a storyline, because it's more than a storyline for so many people. It matters to people who are going through it as well as people who will go through it. I feel a sense of real responsibility, but also a privilege to be doing this storyline.”

Emmerdale airs Monday - Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV.