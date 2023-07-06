Emmerdale fans spot something SUSPICIOUS in Dan's latest storyline

Emmerdale fans noticed something strange about Dan Spencer's (Liam Fox) latest storyline that panned out during last night's episode (Wednesday, July 5).

Dan was furious when he learned that his daughter Amelia (Daisy Campbell) was being harassed by her stalker Lloyd (Matt Sutton) after growing a popular online presence.

Amelia was terrified after Lloyd accosted her at the salon earlier in the week, but he returned to the village last night to set the record straight with the young mum.

After following Amelia into the church, Lloyd tried to calm her terror as he explained how lonely he was and apologised for his behaviour.

However, Dan saw red when he spotted Amelia and Lloyd hugging after an emotional heart-to-heart and stormed over to confront the stalker.

Dan attacked Lloyd in a fit of rage. (Image credit: ITV)

The pair got into a heated argument as Lloyd antagonised the protective dad about how much more time he's going to be spending with his daughter and that he can't police her.

A fuming Dan soon lost his temper and punched Lloyd in the face, which caused him to fall down and hit his head on a rock.

We're yet to find out whether Lloyd will recover from his injuries, but fans couldn't help but notice something odd about the one punch killer storyline.

In 2018, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) punched Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) after he jilted his daughter Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) at the altar. During the ordeal, Joe also stumbled and hit his head on a rock like Lloyd.

Cain was wracked with guilt as he believed he had killed Joe with the punch, but it was revealed that Joe had actually faked his death and fled the country.

Despite Dan potentially killing a man, fans were unimpressed by the recycled storyline and that history was repeating itself...

And another one hit's there head on a stone, how many times are they going to use the same storyline #emmerdaleJuly 5, 2023 See more

I mean this is just a mix of storylines they’ve already told in the last five years. Robert, Tracey & Kerry. Is it the same rock? 😝 Cast, characters and viewers deserve better. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/JpAczHOxsrJuly 5, 2023 See more

Dan punches him and he hits his head on a well placed rock, much like when Cain punched Joe.Come on ITV hurry up and replace these producers. #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/8i4eBcc7p9July 5, 2023 See more

They need to remove the rocks in #Emmerdale. This must be the tenth time someone fell and hit their head on a rock.July 5, 2023 See more

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.