'Emmerdale' fans spy this ex-star in 'Four Lives'

Four Lives continues on BBC1 this week, and viewers noticed that former Emmerdale cast member Shaun Thomas was playing the role of Paul, the brother of Grindr Killer victim Anthony Walgate.

Shaun is best known for his role as Gerry Roberts in the ITV soap, a character he played between 2017 - 2018.

Gerry was heavily involved with serial killer Lachlan White (Tom Atkinson) as he played his cellmate at Skipdale Young Offenders Institute.

He was later killed at the hands of Lachlan in 2018, in a shocking death scene where he had a brick dropped on his head after being tricked into standing under an unstable building site. But his death wasn't quick either, as Lachlan spent a few moments wondering whether or not he should finish the job, before finally deciding to do it.

Shaun Thomas and Tom Atkinson in 'Emmerdale'. (Image credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, fans were quick to point out Shaun, after recognising where they'd seen him before. One viewer led the conversation, writing: "The actor playing the brother is fantastic - he was in #emmerdale right?"

One replied saying: "Yeah Gerry Roberts in Emmerdale" and another added: "He was Lachlan White's mate and victim in Emmerdale".

Another person noticed him instantly, simply tweeting: "GERRY! #emmerdale #fourlives"

This is one of Shaun Thomas' TV roles since his devastating Emmerdale exit, having also appeared in Ladhood as Tom Cragg.

In an interview with Digital Spy, he said: "It was a shock, because I was only meant to come into the show for two episodes in the prison with Lachlan and I ended up staying for a year and a half, so I really got used to being around everybody and making a connection with everybody. So to be told that was coming to an end was pretty upsetting."

Four Lives has captivated fans as it aired over consecutive nights, with many impressed with Stephen Merchant's eerie performance as killer Stephen Port, as well as Sheridan Smith who plays Anthony and Paul's mum Sarah Sak.

Speaking about creating the new series, writer Neil McKay, said: "Four young men with their entire future ahead of them lost their lives in a brutal and tragic way. This is a story not only of the consequences of that loss but also of the extraordinary courage and resilience shown by those who loved them as they sought truth and justice. It is a privilege to be able to tell it."

Four Lives concludes on BBC1 on Wednesday 5 Jan. at 9pm. Previous episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.