Emmerdale icon QUITS soap for the FOURTH time in 25 years

Emmerdale could be saying goodbye to a much-loved character for the fourth time.

Emmerdale legend Samantha Giles, who plays Bernice Blackstock, has reportedly quit the soap after 25 years.

This will make it the fourth time that Samantha has left the soap since appearing as the former Woolpack landlady in 1998.

A source allegedly told The Sun: “Bernice Blackstock has been in and out of Emmerdale village more than they change the barrels at The Woolpack. She’s always welcomed back with open arms by ITV and fans alike, but it’s now becoming a bit of a running joke."

The source added that it is unknown whether Samantha will return to the Dales after her exit later this year.

“It wouldn’t pay to bet on whether Samantha will one day be back, but for now she will leave the soap later this year,” they revealed.

Samantha Giles is set to leave the soap as Bernice Blackstock for the fourth time. (Image credit: ITV)

Samantha made her Emmerdale debut in 1998, before leaving in 2002 which saw Bernice accept a job in Brighton following the breakdown of her marriage to Ashley Thomas (John Middleton).

She then made a brief return for Tricia Dingle's (Sheree Murphy) funeral in 2004, before Samantha joined Hollyoaks as Valerie Holden from 2008 to 2010.

Samantha then came back to Emmerdale in 2012 and left seven years later to write a children's book.

In 2021, Samantha returned to the Dales, where she has remained as the feisty businesswoman ever since.

Bernice currently runs the B&B with Bob Hope. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice's recent storyline has seen her make a drunken attempt to kiss business partner Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) after the pair were at loggerheads since they went into partnership and took over the B&B.

After learning about Tracy Robinson’s (Amy Walsh) plan to start up a nursery in the village, Bernice offered her some part-time work at the B&B so she could start saving for start-up costs for her nursery.

