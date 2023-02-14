Emmerdale spoilers: Bernice Blackstock in DEAD BODY drama!
Wednesday 22nd February 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
It's opening night for Emmerdale's new owners of the B&B, Bernice and Bob (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having poured every last penny into buying the B&B, Bob Hope needs this to go well.
But the grand opening doesn't get off to a good start as his business partner, Bernice Blackstock is nowhere to be seen.
With a long list of things to get done for the party, Bob gets stuck in and is exasperated when disheveled Bernice finally shows up.
As she trots out an excuse she desperately hopes Bob won't work out that she spent the night in one of the rooms with Tim the harpist she booked to entertain at their event!
Later, the pair are nervous as they wait for their first guests to arrive. But the plan to have the soothing sounds of a harp playing in the background is a bust because Tim is nowhere to be seen.
As Bernice gets defensive with Bob, she springs into hostess mode as the punters and press start arriving.
But will she get thrown off her game when panicked Bob reveals he's found Tim… dead in a room upstairs!
What will they do?
Later, Bob's in for some more stress when his girlfriend Wendy turns on him, believing that he and Bernice are sleeping together! Can Bob persuade her that she's wrong?
Elsewhere, Noah needs a new job now that Marcus has left the village. But when he dashes off to an interview, it's Samson who steps in to help Amelia with childcare.
Noah fumes when he returns and finds out his cousin's been minding Esther which pleases Samson no end.
At Home Farm, Gabby is desperate to get Nicky to make a move on her. And when she asks him if he can zip up her dress, she is thrilled by his reaction.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
