'Emmerdale' Meena twist leaves fans shouting at their TVs!

Emmerdale viewers were left delighted last night, as Meena was caught out and overpowered by the normally wet Dr Liam.

Viewers admitted shouting at their TVs as Liam delivered a stunning punch on serial killer Meena, thrilled to see Meena get her comeuppance.

Liam went in for the kill. (Image credit: ITV)

The drama began as Meena had Manpreet and Vinny tied up and held hostage in a barn, and had hoped to add Billy to her list after she arranged to meet him there.

However, she was shocked when it was Liam who turned up, having been tipped off by Billy.

Liam was looking out Meena’s welfare – ironically, he was worried about her mental health, although little did he know just how badly Meena has lost it!

Meena spun a yarn at the barn! (Image credit: ITV)

As always, Meena put on a good show, and was convinced that she’d persuaded Liam that she was just at the barn to get a bit of peace and quiet as things were getting on top of her.

Turning on the waterworks, she was happy she’d dealt with Liam has he headed off back to the village.

Tears for two from Meena. (Image credit: ITV)

Viewers expressed their disappointment that Liam’s arrival and departure was just another way to pad out the long-running plot. However, they soon realised they were wrong.

When Meena returned to the barn, she was shocked to realises Liam was behind him – and he punched her to the ground!

Meena finally beaten? (Image credit: ITV)

“I don’t think I’ve ever screamed 'OH MY GOD' so loud at the TV in my life!” said one viewer on social media.



While another was just shocked that the normally mild-mannered Liam had it in him. “I’m sorry I ever thought you were a bit of a plank,” they joked.

Indeed, the shock twist was won universal praise…

Don't think I've ever screamed "OH MY GOD" at a TV as loud in my life 🤣 #EmmerdaleJanuary 13, 2022 See more

@emmerdale I screamed with excitement#Liam#MeenaJanuary 13, 2022 See more

Liam I'm sorry I ever thought you were a bit of a plank! #Liam #MeenaDown #EmmerdaleJanuary 13, 2022 See more

@emmerdale get in there Liam!!! 👊🏻👊🏻 finally about time The wicked Witch gets found out! 🙌🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻January 13, 2022 See more

Never shouted “Woah nice one!” so loud in my life #Emmerdale 😆 🙌🏻January 13, 2022 See more

Is this really the end for Meena? All will be revealed...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hubnow.