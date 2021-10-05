'Emmerdale' shares first look at HORROR maze that will leave main character dead

Meena will be at the centre of Emmerdale's gripping week of stunts.

Emmerdale fans are in for a huge treat as the soap prepares to air some of the biggest and most gripping stunts the show has ever seen.

Soap fans will know that October often spells huge storylines for their favourite shows, often involving high-octane stunts that pave the way for Christmas storylines, and this year Emmerdale's big week will, of course, see village killer Meena Jutla take centre stage.

Emmerdale has promised fans will be left on the edge of their seats as they air fast-paced episodes which have been filmed across several locations and involving multiple spectacular stunts.

At the heart of the drama, fueled by her jealousy over David and Victoria's bond, is malevolent Meena, whose cold-blooded attempts to have everything her own way will cast a dark and foreboding shadow on the village.

As the new trailer for the big week in Emmerdale reveals, it is a terrifying Halloween maze that will be central to all the drama in the soap's epic week of episodes.

But as some of our most beloved characters head into the maze, not everyone will make it out alive.

The incredible custom made maize maze was created and grown under the guidance of designer Duncan Howell and Head of Design Gillian Slight. The maze which was grown outside the Emmerdale village in Leeds took five months to grow.

Two exact replicas were made with both covering a staggering 100 metres by 100 metres each. The paths were then plotted with a GPS and had to be cut to absolute accuracy before the maize reached 10 inches.

Then left to grow, the maize eventually reached a height of roughly three metres.

Producer Kate Brooks says: 'We wanted something that was unique to the Emmerdale landscape that also packed a dramatic punch.

"The idea of a maize maze really captured our imagination as we felt that it would provide the perfect backdrop for the high-octane drama to unfold. Duncan Howell and his team have done an amazing job of bringing the maze to life."

Speaking of October's huge storylines Kate also added: "This is Emmerdale at its most ambitious as we take viewers on an exhilarating journey through a series of show-stopping stunts.

"As the twists and turns come thick and fast, viewers will be left on the edge of their seats, and with Meena at the heart of the story it means only one thing; not all our villagers will survive.

"Daring and audacious; this is Emmerdale like you've never seen before."

No one is safe… who will make it out alive, and who will meet their grizzly end?

