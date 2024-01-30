Emmerdale star Amy Walsh on ‘heartbreaking’ Tracy and Nate split: ‘I can connect with it a little bit’

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has spoken about her character Tracy Robinson's forthcoming split from husband Nate, and says she can relate to the ‘heartbreaking’ story, having experienced her parents’ marriage breakdown as a young child.

Tracy and Nate, who have a soon-to-be three-year-old daughter, Frankie, tied the knot last July. Mere months later, however, Tracy embarked on an affair with businessman Caleb Dingle.

Having initially insisted that their fling was just “a bit of fun”, Tracy started to fall for the businessman, so she was heartbroken when their relationship recently came to an abrupt end due to him reconnecting with his estranged wife Ruby.

Amidst the fallout, she realises that she doesn’t love Nate any more and that she married him to give their daughter a family unit.

It's over: Tracy (Amy Walsh) tells stunned Nate (Jurell Carter) that she wants out of their marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Reveals Amy, “Tracy would rather be a single mum than be with someone who isn’t making her fully happy. It eventually comes out in Tug Ghyll, their home, and it’s a really brutal, raw conversation.

“Those scenes were amazingly written. I read them and cried. I was like, ‘This is heartbreaking.’

“It’s the cruellest thing to have to say to somebody that you don’t love them any more. I think she got to a point with Nate where she discovered that he wasn’t really the person she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, and Caleb was the catalyst for that.

“Nate’s blindsided. They’ve only just got married and he was doing all he could do to provide for his family.”

As it was: Tracy embarked on a torrid affair with Caleb (William Ash) at the end of last year. (Image credit: ITV)

After initially sleeping on Caleb’s couch, devastated Nate - who’s unaware that his wife cheated on him - argues that he shouldn’t have to move out of their marital home when he’s done nothing wrong. The pair then decide to continue living together, for the short term.

Adds Amy, “There’s the financial thing, childcare practicalities, all of that. It makes sense for him to be back in the house, and it also disrupts Frankie a little bit less.

“There’s a moment where Tracy says, ‘I’m surprised she’s not asked why you’re staying in the spare room’ and Nate’s like, ‘I think she’s just happy we’re both here.’

“It’s really tough. Those scenes really got me, emotionally. My parents split up when I was two, so I can connect with it a little bit. It’s not easy for anyone.”

Ex factor: Caleb (William Ash) is now back on with wife Ruby (Beth Cordingley). (Image credit: ITV)

But cohabiting, Amy reveals, will prove difficult for her character, going forward, as it will give Nate false hope that, in time, they can resolve their issues and go ‘back to normal.’

That’s not on the agenda for Tracy, who’s secretly still holding a torch for Caleb.

“Nate’s willing to do it temporarily, until they figure things out, but he’s also hedging his bets a little bit that there’s room for reconciliation at this point,” Amy explains.

How will Nate respond when he inevitably finds out that Tracy was sleeping with his Uncle?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1.