Emmerdale star Louise Marwood heading to Coronation Street to ‘cause chaos’ for Fiz

Former Emmerdale star Louise Marwood, who played Chrissie White in the ITV soap, is reportedly joining Coronation Street to cause chaos for Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine).

Louise is supposedly set to make her explosive entrance to the cobbles as Phill Whittaker’s (Jamie Kenna) devious ex-wife, Camilla.

Scheming Camilla is said to ‘cause chaos’ for Fiz, as she prepares to marry Phill later this year.

A source told The Sun (opens in new tab): “Phill’s ex-wife will make herself known on the cobbles in the coming weeks. She is set to cause chaos as Fiz and Phill’s wedding gets closer.

“But what does she want? And will Fiz be able to deal with both Camilla and future mother-in-law Mimi misbehaving?”

Fiz and Phill are due to get married this year. (Image credit: ITV)

It is claimed that Louise will make her debut in the summer and appear in a ‘handful’ of episodes.

Louise is best known to soap fans for playing businesswoman Chrissie White in Emmerdale between 2014 and 2018, who was the fiancée of returning character Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and the mother of killer Lachlan White (Thomas Atkinson).

Louise left the soap after Chrissie was tragically killed in a car accident that was caused by her own son, Lachlan.

The actress has since appeared in Casualty, Law & Order, Hollyoaks: Let Loose to name but a few shows.

Talking about her exit at the time, Louise revealed: "I am very sad actually, because we have become really close. Myself, Ryan Hawley (Robert), Tom Atkinson (Lachlan) and John Bowe (Lawrence) all came into the show at the same time.

Louise played businesswoman Chrissie White in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

“And it feels like Emily Head (Rebecca) has been here all the time too, as we've become so close.

"Obviously we'll stay friends forever, but I'm not going to see them every day, so that will take a while to sink in.

“It's everybody else in the building too, like the crew. It's an amazing team of people — I have never met a team like it in my life and I may never again, so that's incredibly sad.

"I am going back to London now, so who knows what's next? It's that thing of going to auditions. It was the right time to leave, as three years is a good stint to do.

"It's very tempting to stay, but my life is in London, so it was time to go. It's a hell of a gamble to take as you never know what is around the corner, but that quite excites me."

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV—see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).