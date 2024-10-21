Emmerdale tonight: Tina drops a bombshell so huge it will shock the Dingles to the core

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight's episode (Monday, October 21) on ITV1 which is available to watch on ITVX now.

Tonight's Emmerdale sees Tina return to the village ready to cause some serious havoc for the Dingle family.

Shortly after ruining the funeral of her estranged father, Zak Dingle, by turning up and demanding her share in the family house, Tina is back tonight with a claim for more than just bricks and mortar.

Last week Emmerdale fans watched with tears in their eyes as the Dingle family said goodbye to family patriarch, Zak, who had died while living up in Scotland. After his sons, Cain and Sam brought him home the family laid him to rest just 48 hours after he passed away in line with his dying wishes.

But while the family said their sad goodbyes, Tina arrived unannounced and made a scene at the funeral service, throwing insults around and telling everyone that she wanted her share in the family house.

It soon transpired that Tina was wearing a police tag around her ankle and she was carted off by the police shortly after her arrival for breaching her release conditions. But sadly that wasn't the last we will see of the troublemaker, because she is back tonight (Monday, October 21).

Tina turned up at Zak's funeral and caused a scene. (Image credit: ITV Studios)

Tonight's episode sees Tina returning to the village, but this time she makes a beeline for Mandy, who is nursing a hangover in her salon. She turns up while Vinny is there with Mandy.

Mandy quickly tries to get rid of Vinny, clearly wanting to talk to Tina without him there and after she has ushered him out of the door, she then turns on Tina, telling her to leave the village, which Tina doesn't take kindly to.

The pair argue, with Tina not happy about Mandy telling her what to do. But soon she drops a bombshell when she reveals she isn't just there to claim her stake in the house. She says to Mandy: "Who says we're just talking about the house?

"I've come for everything that's mine. Vinny is such a sweet boy. Do you know, it makes me sad, thinking about everything I've missed out on. What's mine is mine. My house. My son."

Tina's threats clearly shake Mandy to the core, and it is clear this is a secret she has been holding on to for years. But while Vinny knows Mandy isn't his biological mum, he is completely in the dark about his link to Tina. How much longer can Mandy keep him in the dark? And how will Vinny react when he discovers the truth?

Emmerdale is on Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.