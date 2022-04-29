Emmerdale viewers delighted to see a character up to their old tricks!

Emmerdale is always a hotbed of gossip, and if there’s one person who loves it more than most, it’s Brenda.

The veteran villager is perfectly situated in the local café to hear all the gossip, and always takes full advantage.

So, viewers were delighted to see Brenda back on-screen last night – and straight into full gossip mode.

When she saw Marcus looking despondent, she was quick to sit down, telling him that she seen his boyfriend, Ethan, earlier.

Brenda's all ears for Marcus. (Image credit: ITV)

When Marcus made a sarcastic comment, Brenda realised was not well between the pair, and listened intently to Marcus’ story.

Brenda did try and offer some kind words, she was quickly distracted when Billy walked in, his face bruised and battered from the recent attack on him.

Jumping up, Brenda was desperate to ask what happened, examining his injuries.

“I feel awful for you. Did they rob you as well? And do you know the person who did it?” she bombarded Billy with questions.



However, the wind was taken out of her sails when Billy revealed the attack was racially motivated.

Billy's injuries are plain to see. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda was intrigued to see Billy. (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda was obviously embarrassed at pushing for the gossip on Billy’s injuries and admitted she didn’t know what to say.

She quickly made it clear she was disgusted by what happened.

And in her own awkward way, she tried to offer Billy some comfort by offering him a cookie. “On the house, of course,” Brenda added.

Brenda tries to offer comfort. And biscuit. (Image credit: ITV)

The scenes around Billy’s attack have been emotional and dramatic for all, with the story continuing through last night’s episode.

However, viewers were happy to see Brenda’s scene bring a bit of levity to the serious issue. And glad to see the village gossip back to her nosy ways.

“Brenda’s face proper lit up when she saw bruised Billy injuries,” said one. While another even compared her to legendary village gossip Edna Birch.

🤣 Brenda’s face proper lit up when she saw bruised billy. There’s some drama for ya babes 🤣🤣🤣#EmmerdaleApril 29, 2022 See more

Brenda full on gawping at Billy #EmmerdaleApril 29, 2022 See more

Brenda the village gossip is back 😂 #EmmerdaleApril 29, 2022 See more

Big Bren pumping Marcus for the goss. #EmmerdaleApril 29, 2022 See more

Brenda such a noisy cow 🤣 #EmmerdaleApril 29, 2022 See more

(Image credit: Twitter)

There will be more for Brenda to gossip about every Monday to Friday at 7.30pm when Emmerdale airs on ITV.