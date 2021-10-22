'Emmerdale' viewers react to the DEATH of Andrea Tate

Andrea Tate (played by Anna Nightingale) has become Meena Jutla's (Paige Sandhu) latest murder victim on Emmerdale.



The terrible news was revealed on tonight's (Friday) episode of the ITV soap.



DS Rogers (Matthew Flynn) arrived at Home Farm to ask Kim Tate (Claire King) to come and formally identify a body found on Home Farm land.



The police were already certain the victim was Kim's former daughter-in-law, Andrea.



Andrea was left for dead in the maize maze after discovering Meena's KILLER SECRET during Thursday's double-bill of Emmerdale.



But even after Andrea was seen lying motionless on the ground as the maze burned around her, some viewers weren't convinced the character was really dead:



Yes and then Meena will appear next to her bed and finish her off.. or Andrea will stay in that coma until the actress has had her baby and is ready to return. Typical #Emmerdale gotta drag this story on somehow. It's either that or she's dead. https://t.co/2BOkGomvKvOctober 22, 2021 See more

I Reckon Andrea survives and Meena is waiting at her bedside to finish the job of after knowing she killed Leanna and trying to kill Victoria #EmmerdaleOctober 22, 2021 See more

But love her or hate her, it now looks like Meena is free to carry on bumping-off unsuspecting villagers!



WHO will get on the wrong side of the unhinged nurse next?



Meena's claimed her 3rd victim RIP Andrea Tate 💔😭. My heart hurts for Millie. Her mother has died and her father has gone AWOL. Kim has got what she wants 😬😬#EmmerdaleOctober 21, 2021 See more

Andrea was left for DEAD in the burning maize maze after being attacked by murderer Meena on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Anna Nightingale, who has played Andrea Tate since 2019, reveals more about her EXIT from Emmerdale

Wow! What an exit. Is Andrea's death something you've known about for a while?

"I’ve had such a great time playing Andrea but after playing her for two and half years I thought now was the time to try something new. I spoke to the producers and the storyline they created for my exit was beyond what I expected."

How did you feel when you were told how big your exit was going to be?

"A combination of terror and excitement. I wanted to give it my all and go out on a high. The conversations around stunts and story with production got more exciting each time I spoke to them. Obviously, they knew I was expecting and very much wanted me to be safe and comfortable first and foremost. The most important thing for me was navigating the balance of keeping me & baby safe but doing the best job I could."

Are you glad the secret is finally out?

"It’s been a non-stop whirlwind. It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to playing Andrea but what a way to go."

What was it like to be at the centre of such a huge week?

"It was amazing, a lot of pressure but I took it a day at a time!"

How did you find filming in the maize maze?

"So we heard about the maze months before seeing it in person. It became like something from a horror movie in itself. Members of the crew would talk about going down to plan the scenes and the atmosphere and scale of it. The art department worked so hard to design and create something special, just as impressive in real life as on screen."

And can you talk us through the fire stunts? It looked intense.

"I’ve not worked with fire before and it goes without saying the level of safety and departments who are involved across the whole process was huge. Fire safety, special effects, stunt team, paramedics, as well as the crew in charge."

How did you find working your last few scenes with Paige Sandhu who plays Meena?

"Paige and I spoke really early on about making sure we looked after each other and how we would stick together to enjoy each day and the process. Paige brought me snacks, as a pregnant woman it doesn’t get much more supportive than that!"

What was your last day on set like?

"Emotional! It was my last Andrea scene which doesn’t always happen with filming. The tears and emotions didn’t take much acting that day."

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.